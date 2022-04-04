NASHVILLE — Another stellar pitching performance led to another Southeastern Conference series sweep by Tennessee’s top-ranked baseball team.

Drew Beam pitched a complete-game shutout for the Vols, whose 5-0 victory over Vanderbilt on Sunday at Hawkins Field boosted them to the program’s best start to SEC play ever.

Tennessee (27-1, 9-0) eclipsed its mark from the 1966 season when it opened SEC play 8-0.

Beam (6-0) allowed just two hits, faced one batter over the minimum and did not allow a Vanderbilt player to advance past first base. The freshman from Murfreesboro struck out four and retired the last 16 batters he faced.

Drew Gilbert smacked a solo home run in the fourth inning to get UT on the scoreboard, but otherwise Commodores starter Patrick Reilly (2-1) held the Vols in check during his five innings of work.

In the seventh, Luke Lipcius doubled in Christian Scott — who had singled and stole second — for a 2-0 lead. The Vols added another run on Jorel Ortega’s RBI single in the eighth and tacked on some insurance in the ninth on a two-RBI double from Gilbert.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Spencer Jones and Dominic Keegan had the hits for Vandy (20-7, 4-5).

Tennessee puts its 19-game winning streak on the line Tuesday at home against another team from Nashville, nonconference foe Lipscomb. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

The Vols also will be at home for their next two weekend SEC series, against Missouri and Alabama.

IN THE POLLS

Tennessee is the consensus No. 1 across all major college baseball polls.

Vanderbilt is ranked as high as third (Collegiate Baseball) and as low as 11th (Baseball America).

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video