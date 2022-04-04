NASHVILLE — Another stellar pitching performance led to another Southeastern Conference series sweep by Tennessee’s top-ranked baseball team.
Drew Beam pitched a complete-game shutout for the Vols, whose 5-0 victory over Vanderbilt on Sunday at Hawkins Field boosted them to the program’s best start to SEC play ever.
Tennessee (27-1, 9-0) eclipsed its mark from the 1966 season when it opened SEC play 8-0.
Beam (6-0) allowed just two hits, faced one batter over the minimum and did not allow a Vanderbilt player to advance past first base. The freshman from Murfreesboro struck out four and retired the last 16 batters he faced.
Drew Gilbert smacked a solo home run in the fourth inning to get UT on the scoreboard, but otherwise Commodores starter Patrick Reilly (2-1) held the Vols in check during his five innings of work.
In the seventh, Luke Lipcius doubled in Christian Scott — who had singled and stole second — for a 2-0 lead. The Vols added another run on Jorel Ortega’s RBI single in the eighth and tacked on some insurance in the ninth on a two-RBI double from Gilbert.
Spencer Jones and Dominic Keegan had the hits for Vandy (20-7, 4-5).
Tennessee puts its 19-game winning streak on the line Tuesday at home against another team from Nashville, nonconference foe Lipscomb. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
The Vols also will be at home for their next two weekend SEC series, against Missouri and Alabama.
IN THE POLLS
Tennessee is the consensus No. 1 across all major college baseball polls.
Vanderbilt is ranked as high as third (Collegiate Baseball) and as low as 11th (Baseball America).