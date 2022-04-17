KNOXVILLE — Tennessee’s top-ranked baseball team bounced back in a big way after suffering its first Southeastern Conference loss of the season.
Jordan Beck launched a pair of home runs at Lindsey Nelson Stadium and the Vols dumped Alabama 9-2 on Saturday night, a day after dropping a 6-3 decision against the Crimson Tide that ended UT’s 12-game winning streak to open SEC play.
Beck finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Jorel Ortega and Trey Lipscomb added two hits apiece for the Vols (32-3, 13-1), who managed nine hits against three Alabama pitchers. Luc Lipcius hit a solo shot, and he, Drew Gilbert and pinch-hitter Christian Moore each finished with an RBI.
Alabama (23-13, 8-6) committed three errors, and three of UT’s final four runs came courtesy of Crimson Tide miscues.
Vols starting pitcher Chase Dollander exited the game in the first inning after being struck by a line drive, and Tennessee used five hurlers to contain the Tide. Camden Sewell (4-1) relieved Dollander and pitched 4 1/3 innings to pick up the victory. Mark McLaughlin tossed one inning, Kirby Connell got two outs and Redmond Walsh completed the seven-hitter by working the final two frames.
The UT pitching staff upped its season strikeout total to 407 after punching out nine Saturday. Entering the weekend, the Vols were second nationally in strikeouts, trailing only Florida State.
Zane Denton hit a two-run homer in the sixth for the Tide. Jacob McNairy (4-1) took the loss.
The teams meet Sunday at 1 p.m. in the rubber game, which is scheduled to be shown on SEC Network+.