COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Tennessee baseball team exploded for 20 runs on 21 hits in a 20-7 victory over Texas A&M on Sunday at Blue Bell Park.
The win clinched the Southeastern Conference series for the Vols (32-9, 12-6), who scored the most runs in a league game since defeating Georgia 25-5 on May 8, 2010.
Tennessee scored 15 runs over the final three innings after trailing 6-5 entering the seventh.
UT hit a season-high six home runs, none bigger than Evan Russell’s three-run blast with the Vols trailing by a run in the top of the seventh.
Russell, Liam Spence, Jake Rucker, Drew Gilbert, Luc Lipcius, Connor Pavolony, Pete Derkay and Kyle Booker all had multiple hits. Gilbert finished with a career high-tying four to go with three RBIs. Russell added a second three-run homer in the ninth to tie a career high with six RBIs.
Senior right-hander Sean Hunley (7-2) tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief. Fellow senior reliever Redmond Walsh picked up his fourth save of the season by going the final 2 1/3 innings. The save was the 15th of his career, moving him into sole possession of third on Tennessee’s all-time list.
THE LONG GAME
The Vols hit nine home runs in the series for a total of 54 this season. They’ve homered in six consecutive games and have hit four or more home runs in a game three times in that span.
ROAD WARRIORS
Tennessee has won all four of its weekend road series and is 11-4 overall away from Knoxville. The Vols and Aggies (23-19, 5-13) split Saturday's doubleheader, UT winning the opener 6-1 and A&M rallying for a 6-5 victory in the nightcap.