KNOXVILLE — Tennessee now knows all of its opponents on its revamped football schedule, but Big Orange fans must wait to learn the dates the Vols will be playing them.
The Southeastern Conference on Friday announced the added matchups for each of its teams — the 10-game SEC-only slate is to begin Sept. 26 — but is still working to finalize dates and times.
The Vols gained Texas A&M and Auburn of the SEC West; the game with the Aggies will be at Neyland Stadium and the game against the Tigers will be at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. These games join Tennessee’s six previously scheduled matchups with SEC East rivals plus Alabama in Knoxville and Arkansas in Fayetteville.
In addition to Alabama and A&M, the Vols will host Florida, Kentucky and Missouri. Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt are UT’s other road games.
As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the SEC has scheduled 10 conference-only games to be played over 12 weeks, capped by the championship game on Dec. 19. The season’s start was pushed back two weeks.
Tennessee is scheduled to open preseason camp on Aug. 17.
Home games
Alabama
Florida
Kentucky
Missouri
Texas A&M
Away games
Arkansas
Auburn
Georgia
South Carolina
Vanderbilt