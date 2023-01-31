MOBILE, Ala. — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker isn’t taking part in the on-field work at the Senior Bowl, but he’s very much part of the action.
Still recovering from the ACL tear he suffered in late November, Hooker was walking around during Tuesday’s practice. He was fully engaged in the activities, often near the American team offense and quarterbacks.
Hooker is about six weeks removed from the surgery on his left knee, and he said he will start doing “more explosive things” in two weeks. He still had a full leg brace on his left leg Tuesday.
What’s the next goal for his rehab?
“Being able to work out without my brace and be able to put 100% weight on my left leg and getting back into my running motion with some resistance,” Hooker said.
When asked if he will be able to work out in some fashion for NFL folks before the draft in late April, he said: “We’ll see.”
Hooker tore his ACL in the game against South Carolina on Nov. 19. To that point in the season he had completed 229 of 329 passes (69.6%) for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions. The previous season, Hooker threw for 31 touchdowns with only three interceptions.
Jim Nagy, executive director of the Senior Bowl, said Tuesday morning that Hooker had gone from a fourth-round player to a second- or third-round prospect based on his play when healthy during the 2022 season.
But the injury leaves Hooker’s draft status more uncertain.
For now, he must remain patient and continue working to get his knee back to full strength.
“Same way I was patient when I had to keep my leg up in the shower,” Hooker said. “I couldn’t put any weight on it in the shower. So taking it day by day, step by step, getting better every day. Making sure that I am doing all my rehab in my room by myself whenever I get a chance. Taking advantage of that.”
He’s also taking advantage of what he can while in Mobile.
Hooker has the opportunity to speak with NFL teams and learn the offense the rest of the American team players are learning. He’s been in the film room with the quarterbacks, going through the playbook and picking up the language.
“It’s just great to be out here and be able to talk ball and be around such great players and watch my teammates compete as well,” Hooker said.
His UT teammates competing on the field this week are defensive lineman Byron Young and offensive lineman Darnell Wright.
And Vols coach Josh Heupel was in attendance at Tuesday’s practice, along with some other members of the coaching staff.
“It’s been fun,” Hooker said. “It’s been a blast to be out here.”
RARE INVITE
Injured players don’t usually get invites to the Senior Bowl. Hooker was one of the few exceptions.
“I’ve gotten to know Hendon a little bit,” said Nagy, who was an NFL scout for 18 years. “I met him at the Manning camp. I met him on campus in August when I went up there. He deserves this opportunity.
“He’s going to stay in town until Friday. He’s been connected with that American team the last couple days.
“With interviews and meeting room time being so critical for quarterbacks,” Nagy added, “and with Hendon being the person he is and the season he had ... he was the face of college football for a good chunk of the season.”