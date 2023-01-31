MOBILE, Ala. — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker isn’t taking part in the on-field work at the Senior Bowl, but he’s very much part of the action.

Still recovering from the ACL tear he suffered in late November, Hooker was walking around during Tuesday’s practice. He was fully engaged in the activities, often near the American team offense and quarterbacks.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Tags

Recommended for you