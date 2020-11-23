KNOXVILLE — The Tennessee men's basketball program paused all activities Monday after coach Rick Barnes and other staff, players and personnel tested positive for the coronavirus.
The 66-year-old Barnes is isolating and the program is following Southeastern Conference, local and university health guidelines, the school said.
The positive tests occurred Sunday during routine surveillance testing, which is conducted three times a week per NCAA and SEC guidelines.
Tennessee's first two games of the season — Wednesday against Charlotte and Friday against VCU as part of the Volunteer Classic MTE at Thompson-Boling Arena — were canceled because of contact tracing. Charlotte and VCU also agreed to cancel their Volunteer Classic matchup that was scheduled for Thursday.
The Vols, ranked 12th in the preseason Associated Press poll, are still scheduled to play No. 1 Gonzaga on Dec. 2 in the Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis.
Several other opening-week men's basketball games also were erased as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
No. 9 Duke's opener against Gardner-Webb, scheduled for Wednesday, and Georgia's game against the Runnin' Bulldogs, slated for Sunday, were canceled following a positive test and subsequent contact tracing within the G-W program. The Bulldogs' game at Florida State, scheduled for Friday, was still on as of Monday.
Mississippi canceled four games and suspended team activities until Dec. 7 because of positive tests and contact tracing within its program. The school canceled the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic as well as its Dec. 5 game against Memphis. The Rebels were scheduled to host Central Arkansas on Wednesday, Jackson State on Thursday and Arkansas State on Friday in the Ole Miss Classic.
Arizona's opener against Northern Arizona on Wednesday was canceled after a positive test in the Lumberjacks' program.