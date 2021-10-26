BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tennessee forward John Fulkerson earned preseason All-Southeastern Conference first-team honors Tuesday in a vote of the league’s men’s basketball coaches.
The Kingsport native is back with the Vols as a graduate — or a “super senior” — after taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the pandemic.
Fulkerson averaged 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds a game last season, which was cut short after he was injured during a 78-66 SEC Tournament win over Florida in Nashville. He suffered a concussion and facial fracture after taking pair of elbows to his head from Florida’s Omar Payne.
Fulkerson enters the season needing only 11 appearances to break Tennessee’s all-time record for games played in a career. Wayne Chism, who played for the Vols from 2006-10, holds the record of 142.