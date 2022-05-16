Music City will host a border battle to open the 2023 college football season.
Tennessee and Virginia will meet on Sept. 2, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, the schools and the Nashville Sports Council announced Monday.
The Saturday matchup at the home of the Tennessee Titans replaces the Vols’ scheduled game against BYU in Provo, Utah. UT will buy out the game against BYU using ticket revenue from the contest with Virginia, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.
"Pivoting to play a marquee nonconference opponent in Nashville made sense for multiple reasons," said Danny White, Tennessee’s athletic director. "This is a more accessible game for our fanbase. I expect that we will have a much larger contingent of fans in Nashville than would have been able to travel to Utah. … I appreciate Virginia AD Carla Williams and the Nashville Sports Council for working with us to make this attractive matchup happen."
Tennessee and Virginia haven’t met on the football field since the 1991 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, a 23-22 comeback win for the Vols. UT leads the all-time series 3-1.
The Vols will open a season at Nissan Stadium for the third time. They beat Bowling Green 59-30 on Sept. 5, 2015, and Wyoming 47-7 on Aug. 31, 2002. The Vols last played in Nissan Stadium in December in the 2021 Music City Bowl against Purdue. The Boilermakers won 48-45 in overtime.
Virginia last played at Nissan Stadium in 2005 when the Cavaliers defeated Minnesota 34-31 in the Music City Bowl. They also played in Nashville in September 2018, beating Ohio 45-31 in a game moved to Vanderbilt Stadium because of the threat of severe weather in the Charlottesville area from Hurricane Florence.
"We are thrilled to welcome the Vols and Cavaliers to Nashville on opening weekend of the 2023 college football season," Nashville Sports Council President and CEO Scott Ramsey said. "Both programs have a place in Nashville Sports history, having both played in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. We look forward to hosting them along with their loyal fanbases and once again showcasing Nashville on a national stage."
Tennessee will serve as the designated home team for the 2023 opener.
Ticket information and a kickoff time will be announced at a later date.