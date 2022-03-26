OXFORD, Miss. — Tennessee’s Top 10 showdown with Mississippi turned into a Big Orange runaway.
The Vols blasted the Rebels 12-1 on Friday in their Southeastern Conference series opener at Swayze Field.
Ole Miss (16-5, 2-2) is ranked No. 1 in both the D1Baseball.com and Baseball America polls this week; UT (21-1, 4-0) is No. 5 in the former and No. 7 in the latter. Collegiate Baseball has the Vols at No. 2 and the Rebels at No. 8, and USA Today lists Ole Miss as No. 2 and UT as No. 5.
But Tennessee was clearly the better team on Friday.
The Vols smashed five home runs, two of them by Jared Dickey. Dickey’s first blast capped a six-run second inning.
Luke Lipcius homered in the fourth, Trey Lipscomb in the fifth — his 10th — and Blake Burke in the ninth.
True freshman Chase Burns, making his first SEC road start, didn’t allow a hit until the fifth inning and struck out a career-high 11 batters. Burns (5-0) gave up just one run, a solo homer by Tim Elko in the seventh, and two hits.
UT pitchers struck out 14 in all. Mark McLaughlin fanned two in the eighth and Kirby Connell one in the ninth.
Ole Miss starter John Gaddis (2-1) ran into early trouble and was relieved after 1 1/3 innings in which he allowed six runs, all earned, on three hits and three walks.
Dylan DeLucia pitched through the eighth, striking out six, walking two and giving up five runs, all earned, on four hits.
Matt Parenteau pitched the ninth — surrendering Burke’s shot — and struck out one.
The teams are scheduled to meet again Saturday at 8 p.m. The game will be shown on SEC Network.