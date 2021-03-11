BIG STONE GAP — The Lady Bears notched their first win of the season on Wednesday night with a sweep of Mountain 7 district foe Lee 25-12, 25-9 and 25-12.
Isabella Blagg led the way for Union (1-3, 1-3) with 18 kills, two assists and five digs, while Gracy McKinney contributed seven kills, three assists and five digs.
Brooke Bailey had a solid night on defense with a double-double of 11 digs and 28 assists.
Gracie Gibson also had 12 digs for Union.
The Lady Generals (0-3, 0-3) were led on offense by Chloe Young with four kills while Abigail Edwards threw in 15 assists.
Katie Hammonds had six digs and Gracie Calton had three assists, one kill and two digs.
Twin Springs sweeps Burton
NICKELSVILLE — Emma Dingus led the way for the Lady Titans on Wednesday night in a Cumberland District win over J.I. Burton (25-12, 25-18 and 25-9) with 13 kills and five aces.
Ryleigh Gillenwater had 17 assists and 13 digs for Twin Springs while Alyssa McCracken spearheaded the defense with 20 digs.
Chloe Lane had eight kills and 12 digs for the Lady Titans.