CLINTWOOD — Wise Central swept Ridgeview 25-21, 25-21, 25-21 in Mountain 7 District volleyball action Thursday.
Bayliegh Allison recorded 13 kills and 11 digs for the Lady Warriors (2-0, 2-0), while Caitlin Glover contributed 27 assists.
Hannah McAmis recorded 26 digs, while Hannah Large added seven kills in the win over the Wolfpack (0-2, 0-2).
EASTSIDE 3, RYE COVE 0
CLINCHPORT — Eastside rolled in three straight against Rye Cove taking a 26-24, 25-21, 25-8 Cumberland District win.
Anna Whited led the Lady Spartans (3-0, 2-0) attack with 15 kills and 10 digs, while Tinley Hamilton had 29 assists. Eastside also got 23 digs from Kacie Jones and 10 digs from Laci Sensabaugh.
Eva Roach led the way for Rye Cove (1-1, 1-1) with 13 assists and 10 digs.
Madeline Love added six kills and five digs for the Lady Eagles.
Lauren Sharpe (four kills, nine digs), Abby Lewis (14 digs), Emma Gibson (11 digs) and Makayla Harless (10 digs) also contributed for Rye Cove.
TWIN SPRINGS 3, CASTLEWOOD 2
NICKELSVILLE — Twin Springs pulled out a five-set Cumberland District thriller over Castlewood with a 25-18, 25-21, 17-25, 18-25, 15-3 win.
Chloe Lane had 17 kills and 21 digs for Twin Springs, while Alyssa McCracken had 38 digs for Twin Springs and Ryleigh Gillenwater finished with 28 assists and 13 digs for the Lady Titans (2-0, 1-0).
Castlewood (0-3, 0-2) got nine kills and five blocks from Anneliese White and 12 assists from Adriana Salyer.