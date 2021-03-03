BRISTOL, Va. — An authoritative performance from Makayla Bays propelled Gate City to a convincing sweep of John Battle, 25-9, 25-15, 25-5, on Tuesday night in Southwest Virginia volleyball action.
Bays came through with 23 kills. Ashley Stanley contributed 17 assists and six kills and Bel Salle totaled 16 assists for the Lady Blue Devils, who also drew seven kills and six aces from Brylee Holder in the Mountain 7 District victory.
Host John Battle was led by Allison Smith’s half-dozen digs and three kills. Jenna Atkins accounted for eight digs and Mackenzie Smith six assists.
RYE COVE 3, CASTLEWOOD 0
CASTLEWOOD — With Madeline Love amassing 10 kills, seven service points and four digs, Rye Cove knocked off Castlewood 25-19, 25-18, 25-15 in a Cumberland District match.
Eva Roach had 21 assists, six digs and a half-dozen service points. Makayla Harless was good for 11 digs, six service points and four digs, and Emma Gibson collected eight digs, eight service points and four assists.
Cassidy Roach coupled 10 service points with six digs for the Lady Eagles. Rileigh Parsons administered seven kills.
EASTSIDE 3, J.I. BURTON 0
NORTON—Racking up 25 aces helped Eastside vanquish Cumberland District foe J.I. Burton 25-8, 25-20, 25-17.
Recording 11 kills and six of those aces was Anna Whited. Leci Sensabaugh delivered an eight-kill, four-ace output, Tinley Hamilton garnered 20 assists and Izzy Stevens chipped in four kills in the victory.
The Lady Raiders’ Taylor Phipps came up with seven digs, Bailey Sturgill recorded six assists and Briana Motz had three aces.
ABINGDON 3, UNION 0
ABINGDON — Behind 25 kills and 18 digs from Morgan Blevins, the Lady Falcons upended Union 25-18, 25-21, 25-22 in Mountain 7 play.
Allie Boyd registered 40 assists and Lacie Bertke 22 digs in Abingdon’s season opener.
The Lady Bears (0-2) were paced by Isabella Blagg’s 11 kills and eight digs. Addison Toney and Brooke Bailey had 11 assists each, Toney tacking on three digs and two aces.
Gracie McKinney tallied five kills and five digs for Union, whose match this Thursday against Lee has been postponed.