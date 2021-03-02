NORTON — Behind 17 assists, 10 service points and nine digs from Caitlin Glover, Wise Central stumped John Battle 25-18, 25-13, 25-17 in Monday night’s season-opening volleyball action.
Hannah McAmis added 14 digs and eight service points to the winning effort. Livi Elkins coupled 10 digs with nine service points, and Bayleigh Allison and Olivia Sanders each accounted for six kills.
Isabella Sturgill contributed nine digs with Savannah VanDyke accumulating five kills.
Recording six assists and five digs for the Lady Trojans was Mackenzie Smith. Allison Smith (8 digs), Logan Leonard (3 kills, 3 blocks), Anna McKee (6 digs) and Jacqueline Hill (6 digs) contributed for Battle.
TWIN SPRINGS 3, HOLSTON 1
DAMASCUS — Ryleigh Gillenwater, Chloe Lane and Alyssa McCracken powered the Lady Titans to the 25-18, 24-26, 25-15, 27-25 victory.
Gillenwater’s production included 25 assists, eight kills, eight digs and seven service points. Lane had 10 kills, eight service points and four aces to go with 23 digs while McCracken amassed 24 digs, 12 service points, three aces and three assists. Emma Dingus was tops in kills with 13, plus she delivered four aces, four service points and four blocks.
Other Twin Springs contributors were Kaitlyn Wallace (8 service points, 7 kills, 7 digs), Lexie Austin (9 kills, 6 service points, 5 digs), Chloe Gilmer (12 digs, 3 service points), Kaylee Keith (10 assists) and Chloe Burke (9 kills).
EASTSIDE 3, PATRICK HENRY 1
EMORY — Tinley Hamilton totaled 21 assists and five aces, Anna Whited paired 11 kills with four aces, and the Lady Spartans prevailed 25-11, 25-17, 17-25, 25-19.
Also chiming in for Eastside were Katie Jones (19 digs), Alyssa Sensabaugh (7 kills, 4 aces) and Taylor Clay (6 kills, 5 aces).
Ella Maiden with 19 kills, 16 digs and seven blocks for the Lady Rebels. Logan Newberry accounted for 20 assists and 11 digs.