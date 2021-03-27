Major league home run champion Luke Voit needs knee surgery to repair a partial meniscus tear, an injury that opened a New York Yankees roster spot for Jay Bruce on Saturday as a converted first baseman.
Voit will not have any baseball activities for three weeks after the operation on his left knee, manager Aaron Boone said. Voit is expected back in May.
“Let’s have the surgery, see how the early days are and then we will be able to evaluate,” Boone said.
The injury to Voit, who hit 22 homers in the pandemic-shortened season, played a role in the decision to add Bruce, who attended spring training with a minor league contract.
“We’re going to be missing Luke but I know Jay Bruce is going to come in and do some special things for us,” Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge said. “Luke is a big part of this team, big part of this offense. He’s a really vocal guy in the clubhouse who gets us motivated. I’m excited to have Jay Bruce on his team. This is why he came to this team, was to help any way he can and help us win a championship.”
Bruce has played 1,510 major league games in the outfield and 54 at first base, including two last season. He gets a contract paying $1.35 million while in the major leagues and $150,000 should he be assigned to the minors.
Bruce hit .198 with six homers and 14 RBIs for Philadelphia in 96 at-bats during the pandemic- shortened season. He is a three-time All-Star with a .245 average, 318 home runs and 948 RBIs during 13 big league seasons with Cincinnati (2008-15), the New York Mets (2016-18), Cleveland (2018), Seattle (2019) and the Phillies.
Also, the Yankees optioned Deivi García to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, leaving Domingo Germán as the fifth starter behind Gerrit Cole, Corey Kluber, Jameson Taillon and Jordan Montgomery.
Luis Severino is expected back in June or July following his rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery.
Nationals
Washington sent down Carter Kieboom, a first-round draft pick and the team’s expected starting third baseman.
Drafted in 2016, Kieboom has struggled at the plate in limited opportunities in the majors, batting .181 in 44 games over two seasons with Washington.
Kieboom and Starlin Castro had been getting time at third in preseason camp.
Indians
Cleveland traded right-hander Adam Plutko to Baltimore for a player to be named or cash.
The 29-year-old Plutko, who was out of minor league options and seemed to be destined for a role in long relief this season, has appeared in 50 games and made 36 starts for the Indians since 2016.
The right-hander has been versatile over the past few seasons. He pitched in relief in 2020, going 2-2 with a 4.88 ERA in 10 games, including four starts.