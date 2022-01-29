LEXINGTON, Va. — East Tennessee State’s losing streak hit three games Saturday and for the third game in a row, the Bucs came up short with a chance to win.
VMI outscored ETSU 7-2 over the final minute and a half to pull out an 83-79 victory in a Southern Conference men's basketball game at Cameron Hall.
The Bucs’ margin of defeat in the three games is a total of 10 points.
“We’re just going to keep grinding,” said ETSU coach Desmond Oliver, whose team was beginning a three-game road trip. “My guys are going to keep getting better and I want to keep improving and get better as a coach. I’m going to keep believing in them.”
The result was VMI’s first win over ETSU in the teams' past 14 meetings.
The Bucs (12-11, 4-6) were in good shape after Jayden Seymour's back-to-back layups left them up 77-76 with 1:32 remaining. Two free throws by Trey Bonham put VMI (12-10, 5-5) back out front.
When Ty Brewer scored on a drive with 44 seconds remaining, the Bucs were back on top 79-78. That was the last gasp for ETSU, which gave up a three-point play to Bonham and two free throws to Louis Tang.
Jordan King led the Bucs with 27 points. He made 7 of 12 shots form 3-point range and 10 of 17 overall.
Ledarrius Brewer added 22 points and 10 rebounds. Mohab Yasser chipped in with 11 points. Ty Brewer had five blocked shots and three steals.
Bonham led VMI with 21 points. Honor Huff added 18 points, 10 more than his average. Jake Stephens had 17 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots, and Kamdyn Curfman scored 12 points.
In a game that featured 17 lead changes and 11 ties, the Bucs led by as many as nine in the second half. ETSU was ahead for 24:10. VMI led for 10:28.
King’s personal five-point run gave the Bucs a 48-42 lead three minutes into the second half. He made a 3-pointer and the next time down the court he gave a slight hesitation from 3-point range and blew by a defender for a layup. It marked the Bucs’ biggest advantage up to that point.
King had hit his fourth 3-pointer of the first half 17 seconds before halftime to put the Bucs up 39-38.
ETSU kept Stephens in check, holding the dominant big man to six points on a pair of 3-pointers. At halftime, the Bucs were 8-for-15 on 3-pointers while VMI, one of the top outside shooting teams in the country, was 5-for-18.
ETSU wound up shooting 12-for-26 from 3-point range. VMI hit 12 for 30.
“If you tell me that at the end of all this, in five losses that were on-possession games, that if they can fine-tune some things and I could continue to fine-tune roles and who needs the ball late the game, that we can’t piece together enough wins to have decent seeding come tournament time and then be scary in March?” Oliver said. “I believe we can do that. But we just need to get a win.”