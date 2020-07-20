It was the Tennessee State Amateur qualifier, but you had to look at a map to be sure.
Golfers from Virginia took the three spots up for grabs Monday in the qualifying tournament at Blackthorn Club. All three have home courses that are members of the Tennessee Golf Association, so they’re eligible to play in tournaments in the Volunteer State.
Abingdon’s Andrew Spiegler, who will be a senior at South Carolina this year, led the way with a four-under-par 68. Chance Taylor of Gate City shot 70 and Adam Hooker of Lebanon got the last spot with a 74.
“We had to represent,” Taylor said with a laugh.
Taylor and Spiegler were the only two players under par on a course that was playing more than 7,100 yards. Spiegler finished with just one bogey — at the par-three third hole — and had five birdies.
“I played pretty solid out there today,” Spiegler said. “I knew pars would go a long way. I just tried to stay patient and I took advantage of some putts on the front. It’s a fun course and the greens are in great shape. It was a good day.”
Taylor, who won the East Tennessee Amateur last month, was playing his third competitive round in as many days. The Tennessee Tech golfer played in the Lonesome Pine Invitational, where his rounds of 74 and 76 left him a non-factor over the weekend.
“Those were the worst two rounds I’ve ever shot there,” he said. “My swing was bad on Sunday. It got so fast. I went home and worked on it Sunday night.”
The result was a stress-free sub-par round on a tough course. Taylor hit 13 greens and stayed out of trouble.
“I was playing simple golf, and that’s always good,” he said.
Hooker, a High Point University golfer, overcame a triple-bogey at the always tough par-four ninth hole to qualify.
East Tennessee State signee Jack Trickle and Johnson City’s Garrett Whitfield, an Austin Peay golfer, both shot 75 and will have to wait to see if they are alternates for the State Am.
Jackson Skeen and Brian Clark both shot 76.
The Tennessee State Amateur is set for Aug. 4-7 at Hillwood Country Club in Nashville. Several local players, including Jack Rhea, William Nottingham, Lucas Armstrong and Tanner Davis, were already exempt and did not have to qualify.
Results
At Blackthorn Club
Par 72
x-qualified for Tennessee State Amateur
x-Andrew Spiegler 68
x- Chance Taylor 70
x-Adam Hooker 74
Jack Tickle 75
Garrett Whitfield 75
Jackson Skeen 76
Brian Clark 76
Matt Kulvinen 78
Erik Hamm 80
Sean Anderson 81
Tyler Jeansonne 87
Shawn Bright 87
Christofer Schaff 93
Brandon Rice WD