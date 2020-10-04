WISE — Kalee Johnson feels comfortable around family.
That’s why the redshirt senior at Virginia-Wise says she feels comfortable playing basketball and going to class at the school a little less than 100 miles from where she attended high school.
Johnson, a 2016 graduate of Happy Valley who also played softball and golf, holds the school records for points in a career (2,004) and in a single game (45).
After a redshirt season, Johnson has become a key part of the Cavaliers’ basketball program. Last year, she averaged a little more than 12 points and five rebounds a game while recording a team-best 26 blocked shots for the season.
Johnson also has grown into a team leader on and off the court.
“Being here is like being part of a family,” she said. “Everyone is just like a part of your family.”
Johnson had some familiarity with her “family” members before donning a Cavs uniform. She is one of the school’s five current women’s basketball players to have played high school hoops in Northeast Tennessee.
Makayla Richards, a junior from Tennessee High, said she picked UVA Wise because it was close to home.
“Most everyone knows I like to go home on weekends and being close to home was important to me,” Richards said.
However, playing for Wise was something she didn’t really think about until the opportunity presented itself.
“I actually had no idea there was a school over here until I started talking to them,” she said.
Meg Crawford was a two-time All-Three Rivers Conference pick at Sullivan Central before going to play for Lees-McRae. After two successful seasons, she decided to transfer to UVA Wise.
She redshirted last season and is looking forward to playing two seasons with the Cavs.
“It’s a lot more like family here,” Crawford said. “And there’s a lot more emphasis on academics, and I like that.
“I just really felt the family atmosphere here as soon as I got here.”
Another Sullivan Central alum, freshman Peyton Sams, joins Crawford for the upcoming season. Sams is one of two new recruits from Northeast Tennessee, along with Science Hill grad Erin Egerbrecht.
“It was the campus,” Sams said about choosing UVA Wise. “It is just a family atmosphere.”
Egerbrecht said she once wanted to go “far away from home” for her college experience, but she fell in love with the campus and the program.
“My first time being at Wise was when I was recruited. It was just something that felt right about it,” she said. “I was thinking I was going to go out West or to the Midwest for college. But this was just right.”
EXPRESS TEST
The two freshmen from Northeast Tennessee also have something else in common.
Sams and Egerbrecht were teammates with the Nautilus Express AAU basketball team coached by former NCAA Division I player Justin Wimmer. The team attracts some of the top female prep players from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
“The Express helps prepare them for the next level,” UVA Wise coach Jamie Cluesman said. “Sometimes high school teams struggle with playing against teams that have highly talented players all the time. (The Express) plays against very competitive teams against the best players at their level.”
Cluesman said Wimmer also knows what collegiate coaches are looking for in prospects.
“We have pretty high standards for players who can help us on the court. It’s about academics, family and how they are off the court,” she said.
“Those are things that we value. It’s a tough test for them.”
As for the players from Northeast Tennessee, Cluesman said, “They’ve met those standards and exceeded them.”
ANOTHER NET CONNECTION
Northeast Tennessee products don’t only play for the Cavs. Cluesman’s staff includes former Central standout Jacqueline Kestner.