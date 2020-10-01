KINGSPORT — Virginia-Wise will play 15 regular- season games in 2021, four in the spring and 11 in the fall.
The South Atlantic Conference released its official schedule for fall season sports this week, which includes four SAC football games this spring for the Cavaliers.
The program does not currently plan on playing any nonconference games this spring.
The conference voted earlier this year to move the fall sports seasons to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The SAC football teams will compete in a four-game conference schedule, including a conference championship game from early March to mid-April. The football teams have been divided into two divisions based on geography.
The top team from each division will play in a postseason championship game.
The Cavs will start their gridiron season against Carson-Newman on March 13 at UVA-Wise’s Carl Smith Stadium.
The Cavaliers travel to Limestone College on March 20, before hosting Tusculum on March 27 and ending the abbreviated season at Mars Hill on April 3.
A full 11-game football schedule is set for the fall of 2021 for the Cavaliers. UVa-Wise will open the fall season next year on Sept. 4 in a nonconference game against Chowan before traveling to Mars Hill for its SAC opener on Sept. 11.
BASKETBALL STARTS IN NOVEMBER
The SAC will play a full slate of men’s and women’s conference basketball games in the 2020-21 season, with UVa-Wise opening its conference season on Nov. 24 at Tusculum.
The Cavs’ home opener in conference play is scheduled for Nov. 28 against Coker.
NCAA rules this season limit the total number of games DII teams can play. Under those guidelines, SAC schools can play only two nonconference games.
One of the games for UVa-Wise will be against Bluefield State. The school is still working to confirm a date for the game and on finding another nonconference opponent to fill its schedule.
VOLLEYBALL CHANGES
The SAC volleyball teams will each play a 10-match schedule from the end of February to the middle of April with the top teams advancing to a postseason tournament.
MORE SPRING FUN
Sports normally played in the spring will also see some changes in the coming year, most notably in baseball.
The conference has adopted a matrix that calls for four games to be played over a weekend.
SAC teams will play a doubleheader on either Friday or Saturday with a nine-inning game followed by a seven-inning contest. The same twin-bill format will be followed the next day.
The UVa-Wise conference schedule is set to begin the weekend of Feb. 26 at Tusculum.
The SAC baseball regular season is slated to run through the weekend of April 16 with the conference championship tournament scheduled for April 22-26.
In softball, the Cavs will play doubleheaders against 12 SAC teams.
The UVa-Wise conference softball schedule is set to begin the week of Feb. 22 at Anderson. Cavs softball is slated to open its home conference schedule the week of March 1 by hosting Wingate.
The softball season runs through April 17 with the conference championship is set for April 23 and 24 at Newberry.
Men’s and women’s tennis are scheduled to open at home on Feb. 25 against SAC opponent Newberry.