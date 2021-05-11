VIrginia-Wise basketball to host Elite Camp August 7

WISE - Virginia-Wise women’s basketball head coach Jamie Cluesman and the UVA Wise women's basketball program will host an Elite Camp on August 7 for players who are entering the eighth grade through rising high school seniors.
The cost of the camp is $55 for registration by August 3; following the early registration period, the cost will be $70.
The camp is designed for young ladies who are serious about playing at the next level.
Campers will be instructed on collegiate level drills, shooting competitions, competitive five vs. five games and will also learn about the life of a collegiate student-athlete.
Schedule of Events:
1 p.m. - Introduction to UVA Wise and the staff
1:15 p.m. - Warm-up
1:30 p.m. - Position work
2:15 p.m. 3 vs. 3 Games
2:45 p.m. - Shooting Competitions
3:05 p.m. - Compliance Session with Q&A
3:50 p.m. - Collegiate Practice Drills
4:45 p.m. - 5 vs. 5 Games
5:55 p.m. - Closing remarks.