WISE — The Virginia-Wise men's and women’s basketball teams won't be playing Saturday as scheduled, and the women won't be taking the court for a game until January.
The school said Friday that the men's South Atlantic Conference game at Carson-Newman was postponed because of coronavirus-related concerns. The game was an addition to the Cavaliers' schedule after their road matchup with Lincoln Memorial also had been postponed because of the pandemic.
The game against Carson-Newman was moved back to Feb. 10, its original date, at UVA Wise. UVA Wise now will host SAC foe Tusculum on Sunday at 3 p.m. at David J. Prior Convocation Center.
The UVA Wise women's team, meanwhile, postponed all of its December games in conjunction with COVID-19 protocols. The affected games were at Mars Hill (Dec. 8), at Belmont Abbey (Dec. 12) and at home against Catawba (Dec. 16).
The schools involved are working to reschedule the games, according to the release.
The Cavs' next game is set for Jan. 6 at home against Mars Hill.