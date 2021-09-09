BIG STONE GAP — When the Rolling Stones wrote “19th Nervous Breakdown” back in 1966, they must have just finished watching a volleyball game.
Thursday’s non-district match inside the Bear Den was a prime example of how much of a roller coaster the sport can be as Virginia High took a thrilling five-setter over Union 15-25, 25-14, 18-25, 25-19, 15-12.
It was the second time in as many tries this season that the squads had gone the distance.
“A good thing about this crew is that we are learning to do — fight back and win,” Virginia High coach Ashley Johnson said. “Sometimes, you have teams that get down one or get down two and then quit. This group is figuring out that just because you lose one that it is far from over.”
The Lady Bearcats (5-1) came out flat and not looking like a team that could potentially represent the Southwest District in the regional tournament, but Johnson’s squad was able to overcome the slow start.
“Coming to play at Union is an experience because they always have a good crowd here and it’s challenging sometimes,” Johnson said. “I like that we’re getting the experience and there’s a really good chance we’ll see each other again.”
Union (5-3) battled back multiple times in the fourth set to cut the margin to one, but could never get over the hump and take the lead. The Lady Bears, however, still had a lot of momentum and confidence going into the fifth set.
“That’s the beauty of volleyball,” Union coach Kim Moore said. “There’s not another sport like it with all the momentum shifts. It was a roller coaster for everybody on the floor and everybody in the stands.
“I feel like I’ve seen a lot of improvement in my team.”
Union started out the deciding set hot, jumping out to a 3-0 lead, but Virginia High quickly turned it around after a timeout. Senior Adie Ratcliffe stepped in and took over the game for the Lady Bearcats, helping them tie and eventually take the lead and hold off Union down the stretch.
“Adie is that player that’s explosive and is getting smarter in terms of seeing the court every time out,” Johnson said.
Ratcliffe led Virginia High with 14 kills and 12 digs while Dianna Spence threw in 13 kills and eight digs.
On defense, Aiden James led the charge with 30 digs while Caroline Clifton had 19 digs and eight kills. Caleigh Hampton had a big double-double with 33 assists, 10 digs and a pair of kills.
The Lady Bears — who have only one senior on the roster — can take a lot of confidence in pushing a senior-laden Virginia High to the limit twice in the span of less than 10 games.
“I’m really proud of the fight and the grit we showed tonight,” Moore said.
Isabella Blagg led the charge for Union with a monstrous double-double of 20 kills and 21 digs. Jordan Shuler contributed 10 digs and 27 digs.
On defense, Gracie Gibson tallied 25 digs.
Setter Brooke Bailey had a double-double as well, racking up 36 assists, 19 digs, five kills, three blocks and an ace for good measure.