GATE CITY — The VHSL Executive Committee is expected to determine the fate of high school sports for the 2020-21 school year at its meeting on Monday with the COVID-19 pandemic looming across the commonwealth.
While the pandemic will likely be around for several months or longer, a social media group that has gained steam over the last week wants the committee to keep the fall, winter and spring seasons as they are for prep sports.
“Our VA high school athletes, band members, and cheerleaders need to return to sports on their normal regular schedule,” a statement about the Facebook group “Return of VA high school sports regular schedule 2020-21,” said. “The stats (in young adults) are not supporting our state to take away fall sports. With other states going back full swing, we need to advocate for our athletes to return to as much normal school/sports environment that they can get.
“Our governor’s decision is robbing our children of their once in a lifetime high school experience.”
Over the last week, the social media group has gained close to 2,400 members who support the return to a normal schedule for high school sports in Virginia beginning with the fall season.
That proposal, however, is not one of the three options for consideration by the VHSL.
The plan that appears to have gained the most attention from the league’s Executive Committee is one that calls for moving the fall season sports of football, volleyball, cheer, cross country, golf and field hockey to a season that would cover Feb. 15 through May 1.
Under the plan, referred to as Model 3, there would be no VHSL sports until December, when the winter season sports of basketball, wrestling, indoor track and field, swim and dive and gymnastics would begin.
Spring sports of baseball, softball, tennis, track and field, soccer and lacrosse would be held April through the end of June.
All sports regular seasons would be cut by about 40%, according to the plan.
“ROB
BING THE KIDS”
Passing a plan like Model 3 is robbing student- athletes of a chance to experience the full enjoyment of their high school years, according to Jenny Gose of Gate City.
Gose, the administrator of the site, which started with a few Southwest Virginia residents and has gained attention from throughout the state, has a son who is a rising senior at Gate City. She said she wants him to be able to play sports his final year of high school.
“This is their time,” Gose said. “My kids won’t get their high school years back. Once they’re gone they’re gone, and you can’t go back and get them.”
While the VHSL Model 3 plan appears to treat all prep athletes fairly, Gose said the plan has flaws.
Under the plan, if the state remains in Phase 3 under Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive orders, sports deemed “high risk” including football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and lacrosse would not be allowed to be played, period.
With December being in the midst of flu season, Gose points out, the state would not likely be out of Phase 3, meaning basketball and possibly other sports would not be played.
“Doesn’t make any sense”
Gose said she knows how serious the threat of COVID-19 is, but the numbers released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health do not support damaging the mental well-being of student-athletes across the state.
“I saw what happened with those kids when they shut down spring sports this year,” she said. “The psychological and emotional damage this does to these kids is not good.
“I know parents are very protective of their children, and I understand that. If I thought there was a big risk of it hurting my children, I promise you I would be the first to say shut it down. I’m going to do everything in the world to protect my kids. But the numbers from the CDC are not showing enough to hold these kids back.”
Gose said the latest numbers in Virginia show that there have been no COVID-19-related deaths in the ages 0-24.
“It just doesn’t make any sense to me,” she stated.
Gose said she supports the VHSL and its Executive Committee, but she feels like the league’s hands are tied by the governor and his strict regulations for the state.
While neighboring states are making plans to move forward with sports in the fall, Virginia’s options are limited by Northam’s policies, she said.
“We don’t have much of a voice in Virginia,” she said.
It would take a miracle for the VHSL to begin sports in the fall, Gose said. But she plans to keep the group going in hopes that it will continue to gain support and members across the state.
The group’s membership includes individuals from Southwest Virginia, the Roanoke Valley, as well as the northern and eastern Virginia areas.
“We want to gain as much membership as we can and maybe legislators will hear us as we go forward,” Gose said.