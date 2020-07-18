KINGSPORT — Virginia is for winners.
Drivers from the Old Dominion dominated action Friday night at Kingsport Speedway, winning five of the six NASCAR Weekly Series races around the 3/8-mile concrete oval.
Kres VanDyke led the charge with his fifth Late Model Stock victory of the season. Kyle Barnes swept twin Sportsman features, while other Virginia winners were Kevin Canter in Mod 4 and Rob Austin in Pure Street.
Billy Byington from Kingsport won the Pure 4 race to keep one trophy in the Volunteer State.
VanDyke, an Abingdon driver in the red No. 15 Chevrolet, started third, but moved to second on the opening lap. He passed Keith Helton for the lead on lap 3 and set sail out front as the race ran caution free over 60 laps.
If VanDyke hadn’t been tough enough in recent weeks, he enlisted the help of former track champion Wade Day to help with the setup.
“This thing was a hot rod, an amazing car,” VanDyke said. “I was here with Wade Day at 10 o’clock working on it. We had the Harrington engine we hadn’t run all year. We got this thing right, pretty bad to the bone. I give this win to my crew tonight. I just drove the car and they deserve every bit of this.”
Nik Williams from Chuckey set fast time in qualifying with a lap of 14.980 seconds (90.120 mph). With an inversion of the top-five qualifiers, it wasn’t until the 10th lap that he made a three-wide pass to move into second.
By that time, VanDyke was gone.
“He got through traffic really quick. He was out front and I was still in fourth or fifth,” Williams said. “By the time I got to second, he was about a straightaway ahead. I was trying to just ride, hoping the caution would come out.”
It never came. Behind them, Bryson Dennis and Wayne Hale waged a spirited battle for the third spot. Dennis, a Greeneville driver, emerged with the position in his white No. 15 Chevrolet after making multiple attempts to the inside of Hale’s No. 19 Toyota.
“It was a good run. We’re getting there, just a little too tight,” Dennis said. “We need to work a little more on the car to get it to turn. But we will be back here soon and hopefully run a little better. We’re making gains slowly, just need to get there faster.”
Hale raced on to finish fourth, while North Carolina driver Ashton Higgins rounded out the top five.
SPORTSMAN SWEEP
Pole winner Barnes led flag to flag in his white No. 00 Chevrolet in the first of two 20-lap Sportsman features.
The racing was intense behind him with Erwin driver Alex Miller holding off Kevin Wolfe for the runner-up spot. Rusty Clendenin was fourth, followed by Derek Lane.
Jenna Wagner started on the pole for the second race, but she was taken out of contention after contact with Lane on the opening lap.
Clendenin assumed the lead, but Barnes powered past following a lap-6 restart and paced the field for the remainder of the 20-lap race. Clendenin finished second ahead of Wolfe, Lane and Wagner.
For Barnes, a Draper, Va., driver, they were his third and fourth wins of the season.
“That second race, it got really hairy at the start,” Barnes said. “I was trying to get through turn 3 and give everyone time to move. Everyone was going for the same real estate, but we were able to come through. My dad was perfect on the spotter stand. He coached me through that whole race.”
STILL UNDEFEATED
Canter, an Abingdon driver, is now 6-for-6 on the season in the Mod 4 division.
He drove his black No. 3 Ford to the inside of Dennis Arnold’s No. 71 Chevrolet on the third lap of a 25-lap feature and led the rest of the way.
Arnold finished second ahead of Kirby Gobble, Chris Amburgey and Billy Duty.
STREAK STOPPED
Austin, from Castlewood, passed Jamie Meadows for the lead on lap 2 and led the rest of the 25-lap feature to snap Tony Dockery’s season-long win streak.
Dockery’s orange No. 05 Camaro moved to second on lap 6 and began closing on Austin. He tightened the margin before Austin was finally able to maintain a distance of three car lengths.
Jay Swecker finished third after Meadows was disqualified in post-race inspection. Kirby Gobble and Billy Waters rounded out the top five.
BYINGTON BYE, BYE
In the most action-packed race of the night, Byington overtook Craig Phelps for the lead on lap 15 and rolled on to the win.
Phelps finished second, while Lance Pratt passed early race leader Jason Haribans to finish third.