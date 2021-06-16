GATE CITY — Isaac Vincent did not have a hit going into his final plate appearance in Wednesday’s Region 2D semifinal baseball game at the Scott County Sports Complex.
With one swing of the bat, however, Vincent changed the narrative of his entire day as he hit the walk-off line drive single to right field in the bottom of the seventh inning off reliever Deshaun Taylor that drove in Ethan Fleming from third to beat Virginia High 9-8.
With the win, the Blue Devils (11-4) move into their first region championship game since 2013 and will host unbeaten Lebanon (16-0) on Friday at 5 p.m.
“I had a rough game up until that at-bat, and I just had to make it happen for the team there,” Vincent said. “I couldn’t tell you the last time Gate City baseball was in the region championship, and it feels awesome.”
The game did not start off swimmingly as the Bearcats scored four runs in the opening frame before an out was recorded.
Gate City did respond, however, scoring three in the bottom of the first, all with two outs.
“That rally after we got down was huge,” Gate City coach Jonathon Salyer said. “I’ve told the kids all year to be resilient. I couldn’t be more proud of them tonight.
“After giving up four runs in the first inning, most teams would’ve folded. The first two hitters got out, and then we had seven straight base runners.”
Brendan Cassidy drove in a pair with a single. Ethan Fleming did the same on the next batter but was called out at second trying to stretch it into a double.
Cassidy finished the day 1-for-3 with three RBIs.
After Gate City starter Carter Babb shook off the first inning, he settled in and only allowed one run over the next four outs.
Senior Jake Taylor relieved Babb in the third and finished out the game, picking up the win and striking out six on 71 pitches.
Arguably the biggest sequence in the game was Taylor retiring the side in the seventh on nine pitches.
Virginia High’s last three hitters in the lineup combined to go 0-for-10 and only reached base one time.
“They had 6 through 8 (hitters) up there in that inning, and we needed to get those outs,” Salyer said. “We knew if we got those out, we’d have a chance because (VHS starting pitcher Cole) Hartsock was near his pitch count.”
In the top of the sixth, the Bearcats came roaring back to tie the game at 8.
Isaac Berry hit a two-RBI single to right but was tagged out trying to stretch a single into a double.
The Devils did jump on the fact that Hartsock was nearing his pitch count limit. It was safe to say that Gate City was going to make him work from the start.
“That was the strategy from pitch No. 1,” Salyer said. “We knew coming in that (Isaac) Berry was done. It feels awesome to be in the region championship, and I can’t say enough about these kids and my assistant coaches.
“I asked Austin Arnold to come in and help us with hitting this year, and it’s paid off. We’ve scored double-digits in three of our last four games, and it’s huge when you can score runs like that.”