BRISTOL — Tennessee High's quickness on defense played a key role in its offensive output Wednesday.
The Vikings (3-8) forced over 20 Eastside turnovers to score several baskets in transition on the way to a 73-54 interstate boys basketball win over the Spartans (0-2) at Viking Hall.
"We're getting a lot better," Tennessee High coach Michael McMeans said of his youthful squad. "We've got a bunch of young kids. We're playing eight sophomores right now and two juniors and a freshman. So it's taken a while to get where I want to be defensively, and we're still not there. But the effort has really been going well. We're getting out and pressuring the ball and creating turnovers.
"These kids just need as many games as they can get, and the more time they're out there they just keep getting better. That's really encouraging."
The defensive pressure from Tennessee High that forced Eastside turnovers helped the Vikings use a 15-2 scoring run in the transition game in the second quarter and an 11-2 fourth-quarter run to pull away.
Brandon Dufore led four Viking players in double-figure scoring with 29 points, while Nysian Foote scored 13 and Maddox Fritts and Nade Witcher scored 11 points each.
For Eastside coach Patrick Damron, who saw his team play in only its second game after the prep season opened Monday in Virginia, the game was a good test for his team.
"We're working on things right now that we've never had to work on before in games like condititioning," Damron said. "Today was a conditioning day for my guys. It's crazy, but that's where we're at.
"Two weeks of practice and then play on a big floor (at Tennessee High). We're using this to get in shape."
While the Spartans continue to condition, they also struggled with their shooting in the contest.
Damron said the shooting woes were compounded by Tennessee High's pressure defense on his team.
"We went through spells where we weren't getting shot attempts," Damron said. "Those turnovers are back breaking because we weren't getting shots.
"When we got the ball up around the rim, something good happened. We're learning, but we competed."
Eli McCoy led Eastside's scorers with 18 points, and Will Stansberry finished with 12.