KINGSPORT — Cole Presson steered the Viking ship in the right direction for Tennessee High to take a 6-2 win over Dobyns-Bennett in Saturday’s District 1-AAA baseball tournament game at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
Backed by the spectacular play of shortstop CJ Henley, the Vikings right-hander gave up four hits in a complete-game performance.
Dobyns-Bennett (24-10) had a hit from Jake Timbes and an RBI single in its first two at-bats, but Presson pressed on, throwing strikes and letting the defense back him up.
He gave up a solo home run to Sam Ritz in the sixth inning, but again didn’t let it bother him too much.
“I trusted my defense and it showed today,” Presson said. “I let them hit it. That’s been the strategy for me and has been my thought process the whole year. When they scored in the first, I was like, ‘There’s six more innings of baseball.’ So I wasn’t going to worry about it.”
His teammates soon picked him back up. Tennessee High (22-9) took the lead in the top of the second off Greg Harris’ two-run triple. Wade Witcher followed with an RBI single the next at-bat for a 3-1 advantage.
The Vikings added to the lead when Garrett Embree launched a two-run home run over left field in the fourth, and an error in the fifth gave them a final run.
Presson helped his cause by going 2-for-3 and scoring twice.
A single by Isaac Hale was the Indians’ only other hit.
“We didn’t have good approaches at the plate and you have to credit their guy for staying around the (strike) zone,” Tribe coach Ryan Wagner said. “He didn’t walk many of us and they got the big hits when they needed to.”
D-B’s Gage Hensley pitched the first three innings before giving way to Aiden Byington. Jack Browder closed in the seventh.
“In the second inning, Gage made a pretty good pitch with a breaking ball, but their guy went down and got it. Look at what they’ve been doing the last few weeks, hitting-wise. But all that said, you shouldn’t score six runs with six hits,” Wagner continued. “We didn’t get it done today.”
Tennessee High coach Preston Roberts used a golf term to describe the Vikings’ win.
“This was a moving day to see what happens,” Roberts said. “Both teams were trying to get a foothold early on. We figured they were going with Timbes, but they came out with Hensley and I thought we readjusted with some good approaches at the plate.
“Cole Presson, it’s not like his stuff is going to blow you away like a big DI prospect, but he knows how to win. He’s got a heart and competitive spirit that I would match up against anybody. He has come through in big moments his whole career.”
Dobyns-Bennett will host Daniel Boone in a losers’ bracket semifinal Monday with the season on the line for both teams. Tennessee High will face Science Hill in the winners’ bracket final.