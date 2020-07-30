KODAK — It was a tale of two games for the Vikings (Tennessee High) in the first pair of games in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League championship series on Wednesday at Smokies Stadium.
The Vikings won the first game 6-5 over the Sevier County Cavaliers in dramatic fashion in nine innings thanks to some small ball, but they were thwarted in the second game by standout pitching, 6-0.
Games 3 and 4 will be at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Thursday with the first pitch coming at 5 p.m.
“The idea was to come down here and at least take one,” Vikings head coach Preston Roberts said. “The first game was very emotional, going into extra innings and being back-and-forth, but in the second game, we just flat out didn’t play very good.”
In the first game, catcher Garrett Embree got the ninth-inning rally started with a one-out single. He later scored the go-ahead run on a Brayden Blevins sacrifice fly to right field.
“That’s kind of our game,” Roberts said. “We wanted to keep our opponents within an arm’s length of us, keeping that score tight and put pressure on the defense, whether it’s with bunting and running or stealing.”
The Vikings used four pitchers in the first game. Blevins wound up with five walks in 1⅓ innings of work.
Ethan Dingus had a two-RBI single in the fifth for Tennessee High that gave them the lead midway through.
In the second game, Sevier County southpaw Brady Scott was brilliant on the bump, going six strong innings and only allowing four hits while striking out four.
“Credit goes to (Scott),” Roberts said. “He was able to keep us off balance and get out of those tough situations.”
The Vikings left the bases loaded in the second and fifth innings. Overall, Tennessee High left eight runners stranded.
“We left a small village on the base path,” Roberts said. “The name of the game is pitching, defense and timely hitting, and we didn’t do a single one of those in the second game.”
Cavaliers catcher Shane Scott went 1-for-2 with a pair of RBIs.
Ben Wilcoxon also had a big day for Sevier County in the second game, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Gage Newsom had three hits for the Cavaliers — all singles.
“We’ve played a lot of games at Cardinal Park this summer, and we’re pretty comfortable there,” Roberts said.
“Every team has bad games, but you can’t let it happen back-to-back games,” Roberts said.