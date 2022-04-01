BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tennessee High and Dobyns-Bennett play in different classifications these days, but their rivalry still exists whenever the two get together on the baseball diamond.
On Friday, the boys from Bristol spotted D-B a four-run lead in the first inning before turning it on and blistering the Indians for a 14-4, mercy-rule victory at Tod Houston Field.
Tribe coach Ryan Wagner acknowledged that the matchup provides great competition — usually.
"It does, but we didn't compete like we need to compete, to be honest with you," Wagner said. "We've got to compete better than we did or I don't know if it's very good for us."
FAST START
The Class 4A Indians (7-5) caught fire immediately against Tennessee High senior right-hander Noah Smith, collecting five hits in their first six at-bats. Sam Ritz banged an RBI double, Tanner Kilgore and Jack Browder each plated a run with a sacrifice fly, and Turner Stout delivered a run-scoring single to make it a 4-0 game right away.
But Smith settled in to pick up the win, pitching three straight hitless innings before yielding to Braden Wilhoit to get the game's final three outs in the fifth.
Tennessee High flashed errorless defense and its pitchers walked just one batter.
"We kind of shut down offensively once we got behind and we didn't do the things we need to do to have a good approach," Wagner said.
D-B finished with six hits, two by Peyton Grimm.
THS KNOCKS IT AROUND
The Vikings quickly chased Stout, D-B's starting pitcher, with their own four-run first. Braden Blevins ripped a two-run single to halve cut the deficit before Gregory Harris smacked an RBI single and Logan Quales followed with an RBI double.
Up 5-4 through three innings, Class 3A Tennessee High (10-1) blew open the game with a seven-run fourth against relievers Brady Carter and Will Hurd.
Garrett Cross and Garrett Embree both had two-run singles to fuel the rally, which featured one of three D-B errors, this one producing two unearned runs.
Cross, Embree, Blevins, Harris and Wilhoit each had two hits, and Quales recorded three RBIs. Wilhoit added a second RBI to end the game, and Evan Mutter also drove in a run.
Tribe pitchers gave up 11 hits, walked nine — seven scored — and hit a two batters.
Carter, who allowed five runs in his three innings of work, got the loss.
"Defensively we didn't do what we needed to do ... and on the mound," Wagner said. "We made some errors, just didn't make plays we must make to be in games against a good hitting team.
"We've had a pretty good two weeks, but I got on them a little bit. But you know, at the end of the day you've just got to forget about it and move on."