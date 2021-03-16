KINGSPORT — With bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, two out and leadoff hitter Brady Stump at the plate, the Dobyns-Bennett baseball team couldn’t have asked for a better situation when trailing by a run.
Tennessee High junior Logan Quales had other ideas.
Quales — ranked one of the state’s top 10 prospects in the 2022 class — delivered one of his signature heaters and Stump made contact, but he got under it and flew out harmlessly to left field.
The Vikings held on for a 2-1 Big 7 Conference win on Tuesday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
“Logan has been ready to go and he’s been hungry to pitch,” Tennessee High coach Preston Roberts said. “As soon as I handed him the ball, he said ‘I got this.’ There wasn’t any cockiness, but it was pure confidence.”
“They played right,” D-B coach Ryan Wagner said. “Brady had a couple of good swings and they had us played right down the line.
“(Quales) came in and threw with a lot of velocity. That’s something we hadn’t seen and give them all the credit.”
The loss avenged Monday’s marathon, 11-5 Tennessee High loss to D-B, and it came about in no small part because of the pitching of crafty sophomore left-hander Payne Ladd.
Ladd lasted 6 1-3 innings in which he threw 52 pitches and chalked up five strikeouts, mostly on breaking balls.
“Payne showed us last summer that he could throw some big innings for,” Roberts said. “He beat a powerhouse Abingdon team in the championship for us, so we had confidence in him.”
The Vikings (1-1, 1-1) traditionally have been a small ball team, and they showed that ability again Tuesday. Bristol nine had only six hits but coaxed timely walks.
In the sixth, Bryce Snider drew a one-out walk and advanced to second on a balk. Andrew Dingus drove him in two batters later and the Vikings took the lead.
“Traditionally, we’ve always been a small ball team and we’ve got a great lineup, but we ran into some really good pitching the first two days,” Roberts said. “We’ve tried to scratch and claw runs out and we were able to do that here tonight.”
The Indians (1-1, 1-1) played good enough to win, especially with Timbes putting on a show on the mound. Even though he ended up with the loss, Timbes twirled a complete game on 100 pitches and tallied eight strikeouts.
Timbes retired 12 consecutive batters at one point in the game.
“They hit him early, but Jake got his breaking ball over, he settled in,” Wagner said. “Every time we put him out there, we’re going to have a chance to win.”
D-B scored when Peyton Grimm tattooed a pitch for a homer to deep left field that came to rest at the 15-yard line.
“Peyton works hard and he plays the game hard,” Wagner said. “I was excited for him and glad to see him have success. We need him in there because he’s a really good outfielder and has a great arm.”
But, oh what could have been.
On the play before Grimm’s moonshot, Gage Hensley was caught in a rundown between first and second base, eventually getting tagged for the second out of the fifth.
The Indians are back at home Thursday when they welcome Oak Ridge to J. Fred Johnson Stadium. Tennessee High hosts University High that day.