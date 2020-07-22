JOHNSON CITY — The A-Town Falcons (Abingdon) advanced to the East Tennessee High School Baseball League Eastern Division finals with a 12-3 thumping of Team Whited (Dobyns-Bennett) on Wednesday afternoon at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Abingdon pitcher Chase Hungate held the Tribe in check with eight strikeouts in six innings on 93 pitches.
The Falcons racked up nine hits and piled up seven runs in the opening two frames.
The highlight of the night for Abingdon came from nine-hole hitter Will Jennings, who hit a no-doubt three-run home run to left in the bottom of the fourth.
The Indians committed five errors and only mustered five hits.
Greg Pastrick recorded two hits and scored twice for D-B.
The A-Town Falcons will meet the Vikings in the best-of-three series beginning Thursday at 5 p.m. at Cardinal Park. The second game will follow, and the if-necessary game will be on Monday.
Vikings 6, Demons 0
Brayden Blevins twirled a gem for the Vikings (Tennessee High) in a minor upset over the Demons (Greeneville) with a complete game, four-hit shutout.
His 11-strikeout performance along with Garrett Cross’ two-run double in the sixth pushed the Vikings into the finals.
Tennessee High was able to open the floodgates in the second frame with back-to-back Demons throwing errors.
In the sixth, the Demons were able to load the bases with two outs, but a strikeout ended the inning.
The Vikings drew seven walks and strung together a series of hits in the sixth. It started with CJ Henley and Austin Mann hitting back-to-back singles up the middle, and then Cross hit his two-run double. Cross later scored on a Cole Presson single.
The winner of the best-of-three finals will take on the top seed from the Western Division, the Sevier County Cavaliers, who handily won the regular season, going 11-1.