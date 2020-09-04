BRISTOL, Tenn. — A less-than-offensive football game tilted toward the home team on the strength of one play Friday night, when Tennessee High claimed a 14-7 win over Daniel Boone in a Region 1-5A matchup at the Stone Castle.
A 59-yard interception return for a score by Bryce Snyder was the difference- maker, pushing the Vikings (1-1, 1-0) into the win column following a bye week.
The pivotal play broke a 7-7 deadlock with 58 seconds left in the first half, prior to a scoreless second half of pretty well playing between the 30-yard lines.
“We just didn’t execute very well offensively,” said 17th- year Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins. “Our effort was good, but we’ve just got to execute better.”
PIVOTAL MOMENT
Boone, which had two promising drives end with fumbles in enemy territory, had moved from its own 12 to the Vikings’ 44 when Snyder turned in his big moment.
On first down, sophomore Marquis Phelps batted a Jackson Jenkins pass that found Snyder’s open arms.
Speedy senior Brennan Blair drew a bead on Snyder and appeared to be in position to make the tackle near the Boone 25, but the THS senior made a slick hesitation move to avoid his chaser and easily waltzed into the end zone.
“The play was really caused by Marquis, our defensive end, getting a tip on the ball,” Snyder said. “He got a good tip on it and it just kind of floated right to me. I knew that (Blair) was really fast, so I knew I had to do something. So I just kind of stopped and let his momentum go on in front of me, and I cut back.”
MORE OF THE SAME
Turnovers again plagued the Trailblazers (1-2, 0-1).
“We played well defensively, but our Achilles’ heel every game has been turnovers,” Coach Jenkins said. “We just keep turning it over and it’s killing us.
“We had two turnovers for touchdowns the first game. Last week they picked up a fumble and ran it back for a score. Tonight we give them that one right before the break and if that doesn’t happen we’re probably out here still playing.”
OTHER TOUCHDOWNS
The Vikings got on the scoreboard on their first possession. Isaiah Smith took a nice Steven Johnson pass over the middle and completed a 35-yard TD play to cap a six-play, 75-yard drive.
Boone, which got 147 yards rushing on 30 carries from workhouse Blair but not much else offensively, tied the game with 4:37 left in the first half on a pretty fourth-and-6 pass play from Jenkins to Anthony Edwards, covering 20 yards.
Smith totaled three receptions for 57 yards. Johnson threw for 124 yards and the one TD.