BRISTOL, Va. — A former Virginia Intermont basketball great is the new boys coach at Virginia High.
The Bearcats introduced Julius Gallishaw during a news conference Friday.
“This has been a long time coming and I’m very grateful to Virginia High School for giving me this opportunity,” Gallishaw said.
The South Carolina native played high school ball at Hillcrest, where he was a teammate of Ray Allen, an 18-year NBA veteran and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer. Gallishaw, a junior at the time, and Allen, then a senior, played in the Arby’s Classic in 1992 with Hillcrest.
Gallishaw played collegiately at Virginia Intermont, where he scored over 1,800 points — second best in school history — and dished out over 700 assists.
The 1999 VI graduate has worked as an assistant basketball coach both at Tennessee High and Virginia High and been involved with the AAU program in the Bristol area. He most recently worked as an assistant coach with the King basketball program.
Gallishaw replaces Wayne Rasnick, who earlier this year announced his resignation after three seasons. The Bearcats went 12-13 last season.
Gallishaw said Friday he has known for a while that he wanted to be a head coach on the high school level.
“I guess for about 13 years, I knew I wanted to be a head coach,” he said. “Honestly, I wasn’t ready for it. I just knew I wanted to do it that long, but I wasn’t ready. I feel like I’m more mature now and ready for the challenges.
“It’s been a long road and the Lord has worked it out. I’m just ready to get started.”
Virginia High athletic director Brad Harper said Gallishaw is the right fit for the Bearcats.
“We are very pleased to bring Julius into the Bearcat family,” Harper said in a release. “He brings a wealth of basketball experience from a variety of levels and we certainly think that he is a great fit to lead our boys basketball program for years to come.
“We had several applicants for this position, but as we went through the interview process, we felt that Julius was the person that could help prepare our young men not only for basketball, but for their futures far beyond the court.”
Virginia High plays in the Region 2D Southwest District along with Lebanon, Richlands, Tazewell, Graham and Marion.