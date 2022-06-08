Kingsport, TN (37660)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.