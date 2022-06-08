BRISTOL, Va. — Drama packed quite a wallop Tuesday on Battle Hill Drive.
With two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning, Porter Gobble came through with the game-ending run and John Battle downed Alleghany County 5-4 in the VHSL Class 2 baseball quarterfinals.
Gobble’s line-drive single brought home Gavin Ratliff, who had taken second base on a passed ball. That was the only scoring after the Trojans rallied with a two-run seventh.
John Battle (19-8), which will head to Salem to meet Buckingham in Friday’s semifinal round, got a 3-for-5 effort from Nolan Sailor and 5 1/3 innings of strong closing relief out of Evan Hankins. Hankins held Alleghany to an unearned run on two hits and struck out eight.
Landon Odum and Elijah Childress each added two hits to a nine-hit Trojans output.
Making their first state appearance since 2013, the Mountaineers (16-9) took a 4-2 advantage into the bottom of the seventh.
Victory was not to be, however. Hankins produced a sacrifice fly before a two-out Childress single knocked in Gobble for the equalizer.
John Battle’s next opponent defeated Randolph-Henry 6-1 on Tuesday. Friday’s semifinal matchup is scheduled for 1 p.m.
ABINGDON 6, SPOTSWOOD 3
ABINGDON — The Falcons (24-2) pushed their way into the Class 3 semifinals behind a six-inning start from pitcher Ethan Gibson.
Spotting Spotswood (21-3) a 1-0 second-inning lead, Gibson was in fine shape after Abingdon answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame.
Refusing to allow another run, Gibson gave up only three hits and totaled four strikeouts against no walks.
Elijah Parks went 2-for-2 and scored a pair of runs. Beckett Dotson also was 2-for-2 and Luke Bedwell recorded two RBIs for Abingdon.
Trevor Shiflett went 2-for-3 for Spotswood.