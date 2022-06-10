SALEM — William Purify drove in two runs and John Battle advanced to the VHSL Class 2 baseball state championship game with a 4-3 victory over Buckingham County on Friday.
The Trojans (20-8) will take on Appomattox County in the state final Saturday at 1 p.m. at Salem Memorial Stadium. Appomattox County — which eliminated Gate City 4-3 on Tuesday in the quarterfinal round — got past Stuarts Draft 1-0 in the semifinals.
Purifoy had a sacrifice fly in the second inning, when Battle went up 2-0, and an RBI single in the fifth.
Porter Gobble added a run-scoring single and JonAlan Richardson had a sacrifice fly. Landon Odum had three hits for Battle, and Ryan Mix and Gobble finished with two apiece.
Noah Sills went the distance on the mound, allowing nine hits.
Buckingham County (16-5-1) trailed 4-1 heading to the seventh before mounting a rally, but Gobble came up with a diving catch behind second base for the final out and sent the Trojans to the title game.
CLASS 3 BASEBALL
Abingdon 5, Meridian 4
SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE — The Falcons will play for the state title for the second straight year after edging the Mustangs (19-7) in the Class 3 semifinals.
Abingdon (25-2) will face Liberty Christian Academy (22-2) on Saturday at 11 a.m. for the championship. Liberty Christian advanced with a 12-1 win over Lafayette.
The Falcons scored three runs in the sixth inning to take the lead for good. Elijah Parks stole home for the go-ahead run as part of a trick play in the decisive inning.
After the Falcons tied the game on an RBI single from Braylen Debusk and a run-scoring groundout by Luke Bedwell, courtesy runner Lucas Brooks broke from first to get the Meridian pitcher’s attention. Parks didn’t hesitate and broke for the plate, scoring ahead of the throw to put Abingdon up 5-4.
Cole Lambert, who hit a two-run homer in the first against the Falls Church-based Mustangs (19-7), was the winning pitcher.
Abingdon lost in the state final last year to Independence. Liberty Christian is in its third state final, having won the Group 4A title in 2017.
BOYS TENNIS
CLASS 2 DOUBLES
BLACKSBURG — John Battle’s Briggs Crabtree and Nathan Spurling captured the VHSL Class 2 boys doubles championship on Friday.
The duo breezed to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Poquoson’s Luke Gibson and Levi Kawecki at Virginia Tech.
Spurling, who helped Battle to the team championship Thursday, will go for his third state title this spring Saturday morning when he plays in the singles final. He beat Riverheads’ Cayden Seats 6-1, 6-0 on Friday to advance to the singles final.