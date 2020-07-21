The VHSL Region 2D committee favored a back-to-sports model Tuesday that calls for high school sports to begin in December, but the vote was not unanimous.
The committee approved in an 8-4 vote to support the VHSL’s proposed Model 3 plan that delays the start of sports until December and shortens the three seasons – fall, winter and spring.
In a poll asking each of the 12 schools in the region which model they favored, Gate City and Lee High from the Mountain 7 District and all of the Southwest District members – Virginia High, Lebanon, Marion, Richlands, Tazewell and Graham – said they favored Model 3.
Mountain 7 schools Union, Wise Central, Ridgeview and John Battle preferred Model 2.
The vote came from the region to give Marion principal, and the region’s VHSL executive committee representative, Mike Davidson direction when the executive committee votes on one of three back-to-sports plans at its meeting on Monday.
The plans for altered seasons have come about as proposals to deal with high school sports returning to Virginia schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most medical experts are expecting to see an increased or level number of COVID-19 cases as the fall of the year hits and they do not expect to see Virginia to move past its current phase 3 status during the season, which calls for social distancing among other precautions.
With Virginia in phase 3, VHSL officials have said no “high-risk” sports, such as football and volleyball, would be allowed to be played in the fall.
THE PLAN
Under model 3, teams would play about 60 percent of what would be considered a normal regular-season schedule.
All three seasons would be moved from their normal status with fall season sports seeing the biggest shuffle and a February start.
Under the plan, the seasons would look like this:
Winter season sports – boys and girls basketball, wrestling, indoor track, swimming and dive and gymnastics – would begin on Dec. 14 and would run through Feb. 20 with the first contest date set for Dec. 28.
The fall season sports – football, volleyball, cross country, golf, field hockey and cheer – would follow with a season that would run from the first practice date of Feb. 15 and ending May 1. The first contest date for the season would be March 1.
The final sports season, spring, which includes baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls tennis, track and field and lacrosse, would begin April 12 and conclude on June 26. First contest dates for spring under the model would be April 26.
Model 2 calls for swapping the spring and fall seasons.
Most spring sports are not classified as high risk and could be played in the fall under current guidelines. However, if the status changes and things get worse in the fall, as many anticipate, then spring sports would have to stop and that would mean the elimination of the spring sport season for the second year in a row.
Under Model 1 sports would remain as they have been in previous years with the current fall, winter and spring sports seasons.
The catch is there would be no football, volleyball, field hockey nor competitive cheer in the fall because of their high-risk classification and the state remaining in phase 3 during the fall.
ADDED TWISTS FOR GOLF, CROSS COUNTRY
Davidson, said Tuesday based on the poll of the region’s schools he would vote for Model 3 at Monday’s executive committee meeting.
Davidson said he does not anticipate many changes with the way the model is structured as far as season play. However, he did say two changes could be considered which involve golf and cross country.
Both fall sports could be approved by the executive committee to be played in the fall of the year.
“It’s possible to play golf in the fall,” Davidson said.
The committee agreed with him unanimously and gave its support to playing golf in the fall if it’s approved by the executive committee.
Cross country was a different story.
Davidson said while runners distance themselves during the course of running in a cross country meet, the start of the races would have several runners grouped together and would be problematic regarding social distancing guidelines.
Staging staggered starts for meets has been discussed but no details have been ironed out.
“That would be very difficult and that’s my concern,” Davidson said. “Timing could be a problem.”
Committee members voted 6-5 with one abstention to favor having the cross country season in the fall if the motion is brought before the executive committee.
LIABILITY ISSUES
While the VHSL tries to find a solution to conducting sports during the COVID-19 pandemic, Davidson said many parents have offered to sign waivers releasing the VHSL and its member schools if their child contracts the illness.
Davidson said it is not that simple.
He said the league has received legal advice that the VHSL has received states that legal history shows liability cannot be signed away in regards to children, not even from their parents.