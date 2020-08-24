Six football games, 14 basketball games, 12 baseball games and 12 softball games.
Those were among the regular-season numbers the VHSL released Monday in its proposal for the altered sports schedules in the 2020-21 school year. The VHSL Executive Committee voted earlier this year to postpone all fall sports until the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
VHSL Executive Director Dr. Billy Haun emphasized that the “fiscal year 2021” athletic calendar was only a proposal and has not been approved by the league’s governing body. The executive committee’s regular quarterly meeting is scheduled for next month and the committee could act on the proposal then.
Under the proposal, about 60% of regular-season contests would be played.
The plan allows for regional and state championships, although, like the regular season, with a different look.
In addition to regional and state tournament play, VHSL Associate Director Tom Dolan said districts could opt to hold their district tournaments and those games would not be counted against a team’s regular-season number.
Regional and state tournaments would consist of semifinal and championship rounds.
WINTER SPORTS SEASON
Winter sports would be the first to conduct games under the proposal.
Boys and girls basketball teams could begin official practice on Dec. 7. The first date for their 14-game regular-season slates would be Dec. 21. Regional tournaments could start on Feb. 8, followed by state semifinals and championships Feb. 16 and Feb. 20.
Wrestling teams could participate in eight events during the regular season, which would begin Dec. 28. The regional championships could be held as early as Feb. 1 with the state championships set for Feb. 18-20. The state meet would be a one-day event for each classification with each class conducted on a separate day. The tournament field would consist of an eight-person bracket.
Indoor track and swimming and diving could begin competition on Dec. 28. In indoor track, the top three regional finishers would qualify for the state championships. In swimming and diving, the top four from each region would qualify for the state meet.
FALL SPORTS IN THE SPRING
The first official date for football practice would be Feb. 4. The first games could be held the week of Feb. 22.
The regular season would run a total of seven weeks, each team playing a maximum of six games. Regional playoffs would be held in early April with the regional championships April 17 and the state title games May 1.
All other fall sports — volleyball, golf, cross country and competition cheer — would have season-opening dates of March 1. Under regular-season limitations, volleyball would play 12 matches, golf would have eight tournaments, cross country would have six meets and competitive cheer would have three events.
Volleyball’s regional championships would be held on April 17, followed a week later by the state championships.
Cross country would have the same dates for its regional and state title meets. State qualifiers would be the regional championship teams and the top five individuals from each region.
Golf’s state championships would be held April 19. The regional championship team along with the top three individuals from each region will qualify for the state event.
SPRING SPORTS
Tennis would have its first play date on April 21. Baseball, softball, soccer and track and field would have opening dates of April 26.
Regular-season contest limitations would have 12 games each for baseball and softball, 10 for soccer, 10 matches for tennis and nine events for track and field.
Postseason events for most spring sports would run over the final two weeks of June.