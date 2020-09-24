The Virginia High School League is considering changing its classification system again.
The VHSL Executive Committee opened discussions on changing its sports classifications for its member schools from the current six-class system to a four-class system when the current cycle expires in two more years.
Classifications would not change until the fall of the 2023-24 school year, if the Executive Committee approves a plan.
VHSL Associate Director Tom Dolan told Executive Committee members via a Zoom meeting Wednesday that an ad hoc committee appointed to review possible changes in the league’s classification system wanted the committee to review and discuss and possibly take action on the proposal next year.
THE PLAN
The proposal for four classifications came about in part because of lengthy travel concerns expressed by several schools, particularly in regard to regional postseason play.
The proposal is in the planning stages and could be changed drastically before it’s passed or the committee could vote down the plan altogether.
Under the plan, average daily membership (ADM) numbers for only three grades, 9-11, instead of the traditional 9-12 numbers, would be used.
The proposal says the state would continue to be divided into four regions, but each region would be divided into two sections. Each section champion would then advance to the state quarterfinals.
Using March ADM numbers for grades 9-11, The Group A classification would include 62 schools statewide with 375 students or less. The Group 2-A class would include 74 schools with enrollments from 376 to 751. Schools with enrollment numbers of 752-1,199 would be comprised of 81 Group 3-A schools, while Group 4-A would include 101 schools with enrollments of 1,200 and more.
In Southwest Virginia, there would be 18 Group A schools in Region D, but the regions two sections would be out of balance under the proposal.
One section would be comprised of the six current Cumberland District schools of J.I. Burton, Castlewood, Eastside, Rye Cove, Twin Springs and Thomas Walker. The other section would have 12 schools, including Black Diamond District members Council, Grundy, Honaker, Hurley and Twin Valley, as well as Hogoheegee District schools Chilhowie, Patrick Henry, Holston, Lebanon, Northwood and Rural Retreat. The plan also includes Graham, which is currently a Class 2 school in the Southwest District. Graham’s enrollment number would qualify the G-Men as a Group A program, but the school could “play up” as a Group 2-A school if it petitions to do so.
Region 2D would be the smallest region with the smallest sections in Group 2-A under the proposal.
One section would consist of the current Mountain 7 District with Abingdon, John Battle, Gate City, Lee High, Ridgeview, Union and Wise Central.
The other section would only have four members, current Southwest District schools Marion, Richlands, Tazewell and Virginia High.
NOT SO FAST
Only a few committee members spoke regarding the proposal, and most of them speaking did not give favorable reviews to a plan that would reduce the classification by two classes.
“My region is completely against this,” Thomas Golding, the committee’s Region 2C representative said.
Marion principal and Region 2D representative Mike Davidson said he knows there are travel concerns with the current classification structure. But changing classifications to four would create equity issues across the state because of the size of the regions and enrollment numbers.
“I don’t know if you can answer both these situations (travel and equity) at the same time,” Davidson said.
Altavista principal Ron Profitt agreed with Davidson and said the committee needed to be careful before making any changes.
Dolan told the committee members the proposal is “just a concept” at this point. “Discussion is the next step,” he said.