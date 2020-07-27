The Virginia High School League Executive Committee approved a plan Monday that delays the start of high school sports in Virginia until late December.
In dealing with back-to-sports plans for VHSL schools in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee voted 34-1 to approve what is known as Model 3.
The plan eliminates all sports from being played in the fall and condenses the schedule for each sport to about 60% of its normal slate of games.
Under the plan approved, the fall sports of football, volleyball, cross country, golf, field hockey and cheer will move to the early spring.
The fall season sports would begin with the first official practice date of Feb. 15 and the first contest date of March 1. The season is scheduled to end on May 1.
LATE-YEAR START
Winter season sports — basketball, wrestling, indoor track and field, swim and dive and gymnastics — would begin on Dec. 14 with the first official practice date.
The first contests in the winter season could be held on Dec. 28 with the season ending on Feb. 20.
The fall season would then follow winter sports, while the spring sports season would begin with the first official practice date of April 12.
The first play date for the spring sports of baseball, softball, soccer, tennis, track and field and lacrosse is set for April 26 with the season ending on June 26.
ONE BIG FACTOR
While the plan is in place, it is fluid and is dependent on conditions changing across Virginia with the current phases set by Gov. Ralph Northam.
Virginia is currently in Phase 3, which calls for wearing face coverings, with certain exceptions, and social distancing.
Under current guidelines, VHSL Executive Director Dr. Billy Haun said several sports are classified as “high risk” and would not be allowed to be played if the state remains in Phase 3.
Sports classified as high risk include football, basketball, volleyball, wrestling, soccer, cheer, lacrosse and field hockey.
“As long as we’re in Phase 3 and we have the guidelines that we have, we’re not going to be able to play the high-risk sports,” Haun said.
While the eight sports are currently classified as high risk, Haun said the league is working with other agencies including the National Federation of State High School Associations, the Virginia Department of Health, the National Collegiate Athletic Association and the governor’s office to look at ways to make sports safer and possibly move the high-risk sports to the moderate-risk sports category.
“We’re looking at ways we can maybe change this game a little bit,” Haun said.
NO GOLF, CROSS COUNTRY IN THE FALL
Mike Davidson, Marion principal and Region 2D VHSL representative, addressed the committee about the possibility of playing golf in the fall season instead of moving it to the spring with the rest of the fall sports.
Executive Committee Chairwoman Shannon Butler said she has also been asked about having golf and cross country in the fall.
Most committee members, however, favored leaving golf and cross country in their grouping with fall sports and having their seasons start in February.
Butler said the main concerns focused on the possibility of the pandemic getting worse in the fall and golf and cross country seasons being stopped and canceled abruptly like spring sports were this year.
The other chief concern dealt with possible transportation issues. Some school districts in Virginia will begin the school year online only. In those districts, having available buses to transport student-athletes to events could be a problem in the fall.
THE NEXT STEP
With the seasons set, VHSL schools will look to set their schedules for condensed seasons.
Haun said the VHSL staff will begin to work with superintendents, principals, athletic directors and coaching advisory committees to develop potential postseason dates and plans for each sport.
The Executive Committee scheduled an Aug. 24 meeting to hear recommendations on the post-season proposal.
Once the postseason slates are approved, individual schools can finalize their regular-season schedules.
Haun said it is possible, if there are no state or regional playoffs for a particular sport, that teams could play more than 60% of their contests.
CONDITIONING CONTINUES
Haun said action approved in June continues to allow teams to do conditioning and do some sport-related drills as long as they meet their school district, local and state COVID-19 guidelines.