Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday signed an amendment to an executive order that allows the VHSL "Championship + 1" schedule to move forward with winter sports beginning in December.
The plan limits the maximum number of attendees at a sporting event to 250 or 50% of the maximum occupancy, whichever is less.
“This amendment by the governor clears the way for all of our sports to play,” VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said in a release. “We appreciate the time, effort and input staff received while preparing this document.
“Adherence to these guidelines will offer a safe reopening for our students, coaches, staff, officials and communities once we start playing in December. Additionally, we appreciate the close collaboration and guidance from the governor’s office, the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education.”
“Keeping our student-athletes safe is critical during this pandemic,” Northam said. “I know I join many parents in looking forward to the safe return of school sports. VHSL has been a tremendous partner throughout the COVID crisis, and I appreciate the thoughtfulness and diligence they have put in development of these guidelines for returning to play.”
The VHSL also released guidelines for when winter sports — boys and girls basketball, wrestling, swimming and diving, indoor track, gymnastics and sideline cheer — arrive.
The basketball season is scheduled to begin Dec. 21, followed by all other winter sports on Dec. 28.
The modifications outlined in the VHSL’s Guidelines for Return to Participation, meant to decrease potential exposure to the coronavirus, encourage social distancing, limit participation in administrative tasks to essential personnel, and allow for appropriate protective equipment. Other recommendations address cleaning and disinfecting; mask protocols; transportation; and how to run activities safely for individual sports and activities.