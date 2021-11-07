Five of the seven teams from the Mountain 7 District and two from the Cumberland District have advanced to the Region D football playoffs.
Mountain 7 champion Abingdon (9-1) will put its balanced offensive attack and staunch defense to the test Friday against Northside (4-6) in the Region 3D quarterfinals.
The 7 p.m. kickoff at Falcon Stadium is one of four quarterfinal contests in Region 3D.
Top-seeded Christiansburg, with one of its nine wins against Region 2D top-seed Wise Central, will be at home against Staunton River.
The other Region 3D games feature Magna Vista at Bassett and Lord Botetourt at Hidden Valley.
REGION 2D
While Region 3D and Region 1D seeded their teams based on the VHSL power-point rating system, Region 2D took a different approach.
The two districts that comprise the region also took a different approach to seeding their teams.
The Mountain 7 District and Southwest District (SWD) agreed to send their top four teams to the regional playoffs.
In the Mountain 7, the top four teams are based on their power-point rating.
Wise Central, Union and Ridgeview all tied for second in the district standings.
Central edged out both Union and Ridgeview in power points to earn the top seed, while Union will be the second seed and Ridgeview third.
Because of the decision to use the power-point ratings, Lee High advanced to the regional playoffs as the Mountain 7’s fourth seed.
Lee outpointed Gate City, even with the Blue Devils finishing with a better district record and beating Lee in their head-to-head meeting.
The SWD voted to seed its top four seeds based solely on the teams’ district records.
Because of the rule, Virginia High is the No. 3 seed from the district, while Richlands earned the second seed after it upset the Bearcats this past weekend.
Lee will travel to face undefeated Graham, the SWD’s No. 1 seed, in the regional quarterfinals.
Central will host Tazewell, the No. 4 seed from the SWD.
The other two quarterfinal contests will have Union hosting Virginia High and Richlands at home against Ridgeview.
It will be the second trip to Richlands this fall for Ridgeview. The Wolfpack defeated Richlands at Richlands during the regular season.
All four quarterfinals are set for Friday at 7.
REGION 1D
Three Black Diamond District teams will travel to play three Hogoheegee District teams Friday night in the Region 1D playoffs.
The Friday games include Honaker at Holston, Grundy at Chilhowie and Twin Valley at Patrick Henry.
The other regional quarterfinal game is a 1 p.m. Saturday contest between Cumberland District rivals.
Eastside will travel to Cumberland champ Twin Springs.
The game is the first home football playoff game for the Titans since 2004.