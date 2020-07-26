COVID-19 is real.
There’s no denying it.
There’s also no denying that the despicable virus will probably not be going anywhere in the near future.
That makes Monday’s VHSL Executive Committee meeting all that more depressing.
The Executive Committee has already eliminated football in the fall, and unless things change rapidly in the state, several sports may not be played at all.
That’s the stark reality that has not been talked about much when it comes to the back-to-sports plans for high schools across Virginia.
The VHSL is expected to pick between three different plans Monday, none of which calls for sports to be played in the fall.
While Virginia remains under Gov. Ralph Northam’s Phase III in the plan to fight the spread of COVID-19, traditional sports played in the fall — including football, volleyball, field hockey and competition cheer — would not be allowed to be played because they are deemed “high-risk” sports.
In order to avoid the cancellation of most of the fall sports, including football, which produces the most revenue for most VHSL schools as well as the organization itself, the most popular plan of the three choices for the Executive Committee to vote on is Model 3.
It calls for condensed seasons for all sports and a delay of starting the seasons until the end of the year.
Under the plan, teams would play about 60% of what would be considered a normal regular-season schedule.
If Model 3 is approved, the VHSL schedule would look like this:
The winter season sports — basketball, wrestling, indoor track, swimming and dive and gymnastics — would begin on Dec. 14 and run through Feb. 20 with the first contest date set for Dec. 28.
Fall season sports — football, volleyball, cross country, golf, field hockey and cheer — would follow with a season that would run from the first practice date of Feb. 15 and ending May 1. The first contest date for the season would be March 1.
The spring sports season — which includes baseball, softball, soccer, tennis, track and field and lacrosse — would begin April 12 and conclude on June 26. First contest dates for spring under the model would be April 26.
POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE PLAN
While the committee is not expected to deviate much from any of the three models it approves, there is a possibility that golf could be the one or two changes to Model 3.
Some regional committees have expressed an interest in having golf played in the fall season.
It would make sense to leave golf in the fall. The sport is one of the few things that was not shut down by the pandemic.
Cross country has also been discussed in some circles as a sport that could take place in the fall. But it faces more hurdles than golf because the start of the meets would create problems with social distancing requirements.
TWO OTHER POSSIBILITIES
While not likely, the committee could approve one of two other models on the table.
The first option is to leave sports seasons as they are currently. But under the option, only golf and cross country would be allowed to be played in the fall because Virginia will not be moving out of Phase III in time to allow the other fall sports to be played during the normal time.
The other option calls for swapping the fall and spring sports seasons.
In the fall, the spring sports of baseball, softball, track and field and tennis would be played under the option.
Lacrosse and soccer would not be played in the fall, however, because of high-contact risks.
That would make the second year in a row that lacrosse and soccer would not be played.
The traditional fall sports of football, volleyball, golf, cross country, field hockey and cheer would be moved to the spring.
THE CATCH
All three of the options on the table are subpar at best, devastating at worst when it comes to Virginia athletics.
Model 3 looks like the logical choice of the three in terms of fairness and allowing all sports the chance to be played.
There are some catches to the plan, however.
As long as Virginia stays in Phase III or if it regresses to Phase II, a lot of sports deemed high-risk in terms of transmitting COVID-19 — including football, basketball, volleyball, soccer, wrestling, field hockey, lacrosse and cheer — will not be played at all in the 2020-21 school year.
Another issue is that most sports, including football, may not have a state champion.
Travel concerns could handicap any attempt at a postseason to determine a true champion in the commonwealth.
Alternatives have been proposed. Among them for most sports is playing the postseason but stopping at the regional or sectional championship.
The same is a possibility for football.
Another possibility for football is a bowl-game scenario.
Under the bowl game format, each team would play one game after the regular season with 50% of the money raised from ticket sales and sponsorships going to the VHSL and 25% going to each of the schools. The format would pit the top two teams in the region playing against each other. Then the No. 3 seed against the No. 4 seed and down through the rankings.
The No. 1 vs. No. 2 game could be an interesting contest and may draw a decent crowd. It would have to raise a lot of money to overcome the loss of revenue from the bowl game with No. 11 playing No. 12. Realistically speaking, that game would likely not have a problem with social distancing of fans because there will not be many folks there.
Any way the Executive Committee goes, it will not be popular, and it will not be a good alternative to the way things normally run.
Nothing rarely is these days in the age of a pandemic.