There’s no decision yet when the VHSL will begin its high school sports seasons.
The VHSL Executive Committee did make progress on Wednesday, however, and is leaning toward delaying the start of sports until Dec. 28, with football being played in the late winter and early spring of next year.
The committee hopes to make a final decision at its next meeting on July 27.
Dr. Billy Haun, the league’s executive director, presented the committee with three options to consider for the reopening of VHSL sports, which were shut down in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
OPTIONS
The option several committee members voiced their approval for was the third option presented by Haun.
It calls for condensed seasons for all sports and a delay of starting the seasons until the end of the year.
Haun said under model three teams would play about 60% of what would be considered a normal schedule.
Winter season sports – boys and girls basketball, wrestling, indoor track, swimming and dive and gymnastics – would begin on Dec. 14 and would run through Feb. 20, with the first contest date set for Dec. 28.
The fall season sports – football, volleyball, cross country, golf, field hockey and cheer – would follow with a season that would run from the first practice date of Feb. 15 and ending May 1. The first contest date for the season would be March 1.
The final sports season, spring, which includes baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls tennis, track and field and lacrosse, would begin April 12 and conclude on June 26. First contest dates for spring under the model would be April 26.
Executive committee members who spoke during the Zoom meeting spoke in favor of the option.
Haun did present two other options.
The first option was to leave sports seasons as they are currently.
Haun said under the option, only golf and cross country would be allowed to be played in the upcoming fall.
The option would eliminate the other fall sports of football, volleyball, field hockey and cheer for 2020.
The other option calls for basically swapping the fall and spring sports seasons.
In the fall, the spring sports of baseball, softball, track and field, tennis and soccer would be played under the option.
Lacrosse would not be played in the fall, however, because of contact risks.
The traditional fall sports of football, volleyball, golf, cross country, field hockey and cheer would be moved to the spring.
The condensed sports option received overwhelming support from the committee members, including Wise County Schools Superintendent Dr. Greg Mullins and Region 2D member and Marion principal Mike Davidson.
Mullins said there could be issues with seasons overlapping and athletes playing multiple sports. But the option is the best one on the table.
“We also have three smaller schools (Union, Wise Central and Eastside) in our division and concerns regarding overlap,” Mullins said. “I still feel (the option to start in December) is the best option.”
Instead of voting, however, the committee members agreed to present the three proposals to their regional committees for input from schools across the state.
“I know people want answers,” Haun said. “But we want this to be a well-informed decision.”
Haun encouraged members to talk to as many groups as possible that are interested in the return to sports for their input.
WHAT ABOUT POSTSEASON?
Another issue with the upcoming seasons is the lack of, or a restructured post season.
“A state playoff situation may not be available to us,” Haun told committee members.
The main concern with a state tournament or playoff format is travel, he said.
Options such as having regional or sectional championships or a “bowl weekend” are being considered.
Under a bowl weekend, which could be used for any team sports, after the regular season is concluded, teams would be matched up based on their finish in the regular season for a postseason bowl game to conclude the season.
Playoff formats can be decided by the committee at the July 27 meeting.
A PLAN IN MOTION
Regardless of what is approved by the executive committee at its next meeting, Haun said it will be a “fluid” plan that could change at any time depending on developments with the pandemic.