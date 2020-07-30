By KEVIN MAYS
A mid-cycle realignment will move Lebanon from a Class 2 school to a Class 1 program and will send the Pioneers from the Southwest District to the Hogoheegee District, according to a plan approved Wednesday by the VHSL Alignment Committee.
The mid-cycle realignments allow schools with a 5% or greater decline in enrollment in the first two years of the four-year cycle to drop down in classification and to move schools with a 5% or greater enrollment increase to move up.
The only change regarding far Southwest Virginia’s Region 2D and Region 1D involves Lebanon.
Lebanon will become a Class 1 school in 2021-21, according to the plan, which must be approved later this year by the VHSL Executive Committee before it becomes final.
If the panel OKs the move, the Southwest District will have only five member schools: Virginia High, Richlands, Tazewell, Marion and Graham.
The addition of Lebanon to the Hogoheegee would give the Region 1D district six schools, the others being Patrick Henry, Northwood, Holston, Chilhowie and Rural Retreat.
The only other action by the alignment committee regarding Region 1D and Region 2D proposals was denying a request from Bland to move from the Mountain Empire District to the Hogoheegee District by a 22-2 vote.