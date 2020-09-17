The VHSL Executive Committee approved its “Championships + 1” plan Thursday but with a change to the proposed cross country format and questions regarding the state’s indoor track championships.
The committee voted 33-0 for a plan that pushes fall sports to the spring and delays the start of the winter season until Dec. 7 with the official start of practice and Dec. 21 for the first play date.
The VHSL postponed the fall season until spring earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
ABOUT THE PLAN
The plan reduces the number of regular-season games for each sport by about 60%, but it allows for district, regional and state championships.
Individual districts and regions can develop their own plans for postseason competition, with the exception of football — a point of discussion Thursday.
Region 1A representative Mike Myers said his region wanted an eight-team postseason for every team sport, including football. Under the VHSL plan, only regional semifinals and a championship game would be held in football, and the regional champions would advance to the state semifinals.
No action was taken on Myers’ proposal.
The committee voted to move forward as previously proposed for 2020-21, with one exception.
The format for cross country originally was to have one team and five individuals from each region advance to the state championship. On Thursday, the committee changed that to two teams and the three top individuals not on those teams moving on to the state finals.
The committee also approved a first competition date of Dec. 28 for indoor track. VHSL Executive Director Dr. Billy Haun noted that the Feb. 13 state championship date for that five-class sport will likely have to be changed because of trouble finding facilities on that date.
WINTER COMES FIRST
Basketball will be the first sport to be played in Virginia, and winter season sports can tip off with games on Dec. 21.
The basketball season will run through Feb. 20, when the state championships are scheduled to be played. Those teams will be permitted to play 14 regular-season games.
Other winter sports — in Southwest Virginia wrestling, indoor track, and swimming and diving — can hold their first contests on Dec. 28 and the seasons will run through February.
FALL IN THE SPRING
The fall sports of football, volleyball, cross country, golf and competitive cheer will begin in late February and March.
Football, which will have seven dates to play a six-game regular season, is slated to play its first games on Feb. 22. Regional semifinals and championships are scheduled for April, culminating in the state semifinals April 24 and the state championship games May 1.
All other fall sports have first contest dates of March 1 and postseasons slated to begin in mid-April.
SPRING INTO SUMMER
The spring sports season, canceled this year because of the pandemic, is scheduled to start near the end of April and run through the end of June.
Tennis gets the early start of April 21 and its state championships are scheduled for June 11-13.
Baseball, softball, track and field and soccer all have first-game dates of April 26. The state championships in track are scheduled for June 18 and 19. The state title games for baseball, softball and soccer are scheduled for June 26.
WHO CAN WATCH?
Before the committee’s vote, Haun told the group that his office was informed by the office of Gov. Ralph Northam that the commonwealth is likely to remain under the Phase 3 coronavirus guidelines for some time. Phase 3 limits the maximum number of people at an athletic event to 250. Haun said the VHSL has requested the governor grant a “business model” exemption to VHSL schools, which could allow more spectators.