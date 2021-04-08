Control the line of scrimmage to build sustained drives and don’t give up the big play.
Central football coach Luke Owens said those are the keys to beating Tazewell in the Region 2D semifinals when the Warriors (4-1) host the Bulldogs (3-2) on Friday in the first meeting between the schools.
“Tazewell is a very explosive and well-coached team,” Owens said. “They have a lot of team speed. They are big up front and their linemen move very well.”
Owens, a former starting lineman for Virginia Tech, knows something about line play and his respect for Tazewell’s is strong. Making sure the Bulldogs' chances to score are limited is crucial.
“We have to make sure that we tackle well because if we don’t they have the ability to hit a big play,” Owens said.
The Warriors earned the region’s second seed in the playoff. Their only regular-season loss was to Class 3 Abingdon.
“We need to have long drives offensively to keep their offense off the field,” Owens said.
To go on those long drives, the Warriors will have to rely heavily on their run game.
Senior C.J. Crabtree leads the offensive attack with 586 rushing yards and six touchdowns through five games. Fellow senior Noah Bolling adds punch to the ground game with 315 yards and six touchdowns, and Matthew Boggs has compiled 179 yards and a score.
Central quarterback Ethan Mullins has passed for 220 yards and three touchdowns, all three of the scores going to senior Ben Brickey.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Central’s Warrior Stadium.
UNION (4-2) at GRAHAM (5-0)
SATURDAY, 1 p.m.
Two familiar foes square off again in the postseason.
The Bears and the G-Men have faced each other five times in the Region 2D playoffs since 2012.
The most recent meeting came in the last season — 2019 — when Graham took a convincing 48-7 win in the regional semifinals. The G-Men went on to win the region championship and are the favorite to win it again.
To win Saturday at Bluefield’s Mitchell Stadium, the Bears will have to play a solid game and the three-headed beast in their backfield will be crucial.
Zavier Lomax has led Union's ground game most of the season, but Peyton Honeycutt showed flairs of brilliance in the regular-season finale against Eastside, a 35-13 Bears win.
Honeycutt, a sophomore, finished with 175 yards and two touchdowns rushing. Lomax had 78 yards and a touchdown.
Malachi Jenkins added 52 yards and a TD, most of his yardage coming in the fourth quarter when he was at quarterback.
REGION 1D SEMIFINALS
J.I. BURTON (3-1) at PATRICK HENRY (5-1)
FRIDAY, 7 p.m.
The game is a rematch of the 2019 Region 1D championship. Burton lost that regional final 24-0 and will face a tall order this season in the region’s semifinal matchup with the Rebels.
“Patrick Henry is a good team,” Raiders coach Jacob Caudill said. “They have had a good year this year in a short, weird season.
“We have to come out and set the tone. We have to be more intense and more focused than them, especially for the first part of the game.”
The Raiders will rely on a run-heavy attack to attempt to control the game. Esau Teasley leads the ground game with 382 yards and four touchdowns, and Trevor Culbertson has gained 327 yards with four TDs in just three games this season.
CASTLEWOOD (5-1) at HOLSTON (5-1)
FRIDAY, 7 p.m.
It’s been a strong season for two squads that don’t always make the playoff field.
Not only is Holston in the postseason, but the Cavaliers are also the No. 1 seed.
“Holston is very athletic on both sides of the ball,” Castlewood coach Chris Lark said. “We need to be able to contain and tackle in order to be successful.”
Lark is also aware that his high-powered offense will be challenged by Holston’s solid defense.
Senior Jeremiah Allen, who has rushed for 942 yards and 12 touchdowns in just six games, will have to step up big and the Blue Devils will look to running back/quarterback Landen Taylor to make something happen. Taylor has rushed for 580 yards and nine touchdowns and completed 13 of 33 passes for 237 yards and a score.
Brad Steffey leads a solid Castlewood defense with 58 tackles on the season.