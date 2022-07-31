CHURCH HILL — Cason Christian has been a part of some substantial athletic history recently at Volunteer.
He’s played football since he was a freshman and last year helped the Falcons make their first playoff appearance since 2007.
In basketball, he played a key role in Volunteer reaching the sectional round for the first time since 1999.
At the TSSAA Class AA track and field meet, Christian placed fifth in the high jump with a clearance of 6-foot-2.
He also plays golf in the fall and was a steady baseball player in the spring.
The senior wide receiver said he's always hungry for more and makes the transition from season to season seamlessly.
“The first thing that you have to realize is that he’s a competitor,” Volunteer football coach Jesse McMillan said. “In this age of specialization, he’s a unicorn. The first time he ever did the high jump, he jumped 6-5 and won the Vol Classic.”
“A lot of kids would think it’s hard, but I’ve done it all my life,” Christian said. “A lot of kids get burned out on football. By the time the last game rolls around, they’re ready to go to the house. For me, I’m ready to go to the next sport.”
CULTURE SHIFT
McMillan is entering his third season at the Volunteer helm. Christian was in the program when the coach arrived and said he’s seen a big shift in the mindset of players.
“He coaches hard,” Christian said. “The first year I was here, it was (Justin) Pressley. When (McMillan) took over my sophomore year, we were ecstatic because we knew that he was going to push us to do our best in practice and games.
“Having him here is the best thing for this school.”
There is a certain buzz around Church Hill this fall following last season's 6-5 finish, the school's first winning record since 2002. There are 62 players out, and even more promising is that 25 are freshmen.
“(McMillan) has certainly changed a lot of young men’s mentalities around here towards football,” Christian said. “It was all about the Cherokee game when I first got here. The way we look at it now, every game should be played like the Cherokee game. The next game is the biggest one on the schedule.”
Volunteer has topped its cross-county rivals both seasons under McMillan, beating the Chiefs in back-to-back years for the first time since 2006 and 2007. Last year’s 48-3 thumping was the Falcons' largest win in a series that dates to 1980.
INCREASED ROLE
Throughout his time on the gridiron, Christian has seen his leadership role increase. He’s the definition of a “team player.”
“Wherever the coaches need me to fill in, I’ll do it,” he said. “I can play anywhere and everywhere that they need me to. If they told me that I needed to play right tackle, I’d do it.”
Christian is probably not the type of player that takes himself too seriously. His coach says he has a more laid-back and light-hearted approach to leadership.
When the lights come on Friday night and toe meets leather, however, it’s all business.
“He’s a clown, but that’s fine,” McMillan said. “I’ve told all of them that I don’t mind it because I don’t want us all to be a bunch of robots with no emotion. He and everyone else knows when it's time to get serious. On Fridays, there’s none of that goofiness.
“He keeps guys loose and that’s something you’ve got to have. You don’t want to have a bunch of guys on eggshells out there.”
THE NEXT STEP
Volunteer might be in one of the toughest leagues in any part of the state. Elizabethton and Greeneville regularly dominate Region 1-4A and a win over either is hard to come by.
But Christian noted that going down to the Knoxville area for the postseason is a different animal. The Falcons fell 42-7 at Fulton in last season's playoff game.
“It’s a different atmosphere,” Christian said. “A lot of people followed us down to Fulton. I think we had more fans there than they did. Playing these teams around here is nothing like down there. They had one of the nationally ranked defensive ends.”
The Falcons might not be ready to beat either the Cyclones or the Greene Devils, but last year's third-place finish in the league was a step in the right direction.
“I think a lot of it is everyone buying into the program,” Christian said. “(McMillan) says it almost every day that we have to use each other to get better every day.”