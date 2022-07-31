CHURCH HILL — Cason Christian has been a part of some substantial athletic history recently at Volunteer.

He’s played football since he was a freshman and last year helped the Falcons make their first playoff appearance since 2007.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video