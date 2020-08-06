Basketball came almost naturally for a young Laura Vaughn.
“I was one of those kids that was before the ritalin and ADHD medicine that my parents told me to go outside and let all my energy out,” Vaughn said. “I had a few cousins that played basketball, and I always found sports fascinating. I loved the competition.”
Vaughn became a force for Sullivan North in her high school days, bullying her opponents in the paint as she piled up 2,506 points before the three-point line came into play in the girls game. She is still the all-time leading scorer for Sullivan North and was one of the first to eclipse the 2,000-point mark in four years.
The Lady Raiders — under Don Stafford at the time — made it all the way to the sub-state round in 1986 before losing to Oak Ridge.
“I think we lost by like 10 points or something, but it was really close,” Vaughn said. “Back then, every team in this area had one or two good players that went on to play college ball and a lot of them played in the (Southeastern Conference).
“I always had a knack for shooting and scoring.”
Vaughn said Stafford was a great coach, but he was tough.
“(Stafford) was awesome but strict — and especially on me,” she said. “He always pushed me harder because he saw what I could be down the road. He was also really big on stats. That man remembers more basketball stuff than I ever could. He could still tell you field goal percentages from way back in the day.”
Vaughn’s career came to a close at the hands of Morristown West in the Region 1-AAA semifinals in 1987 as the Lady Raiders fell 62-59.
Vaughn was plagued by foul trouble all night and wound up with 16 points, well below her 22.6 per game average.
In her illustrious career at North, Vaughn was named to the all-state first team twice and was named Times News Player of the Year twice.
She broke nearly every conceivable record at North before signing on with the University of Alabama.
“The recruiting process was really neat, especially for a little girl from Bloomingdale getting all this attention from SEC coaches,” Vaughn said. “There were probably 40 or 50 schools that got in touch with me, but I really narrowed to SEC-only.
“I had looked at Florida, Ole Miss and a few others, but Tennessee was not one of my top choices.”
In her first season playing for the Crimson Tide under Lois Myers, Vaughn played a small role in the run to the NCAA tournament as an at-large team in 1988, when it was only 32 teams.
The Tide went to Columbia, South Carolina, and lost the opening round game to the Gamecocks 77-63.
“You couldn’t have a down night when you played in the SEC,” she said. “You really got everybody’s best shot.”
Of course, Vaughn played in the era when Tennessee was one of the best teams in the country under Pat Summitt.
“That was always a fun game when we got to play Tennessee,” Vaughn said. “It was one of those things where I grew up a Lady Vols fan, and I was a Tennessee girl coming back to play in Tennessee. It was always one of those burrs in my saddle type of thing.”
Alabama did not make it to the NCAA tournament in any of Vaughn’s remaining three years. There was also a coaching change as Rick Moody took over for Myers prior to the 1989 season.
“Coach Moody brought in a good group of guards, and they eventually got to the Final Four a couple of years after I graduated,” Vaughn said. “Obviously, his system of run-and-gun worked, but we had a bunch of post players on the team when I was there.”
Vaughn said the Alabama-Auburn rivalry is an experience in and of itself and that she never really understood it until she was part of it.
“It’s turned up to another level when you play Auburn,” she said. “When we beat them in 1990, that was senior day for us, and they were No. 11 in the country at the time.”
Two more memorable moments came for Vaughn in her senior year when both of her parents were able to attend.
“There was one game at Vanderbilt on that raised floor in Memorial Gym where we played and I could not miss,” Vaughn said. “My parents, Coach Stafford and his son all came down for that game because it was close.
“There was another time my senior year where we were playing in a tournament in Radford. We stopped on the way up and practiced at North. They had banners and everything welcoming us, and we even ate dinner at my house that night. What made that trip better was that I scored my 1,000th point that tournament and my parents were there to see it,” she said.
Vaughn had a successful career at Alabama, amassing 1,260 points, and she averaged 11.2 points in four years.
She still ranks 14th all-time in program history for scoring and 10th all-time in career rebounds (664).
Vaughn was named second-team all-SEC in 1990 as a junior and is still eighth all-time in both field goals made (518) and attempted (1,273).
“I went down there to help build the program, and that’s what we did,” Vaughn said. “I really enjoyed my time down there.”
Vaughn is currently a physical education teacher at Sullivan North Middle School in her second year back at her alma mater. She has been a teacher in the Sullivan County system for 25 years.
“It’s surreal being back in the hallways that I used to walk in as a student,” Vaughn said.