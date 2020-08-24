BLOUNTVILLE — After a week of actual matches, the Sullivan Central volleyball team now looks to be playing at full strength.
Behind Elaina Vaughan, Taylor Wilson and Cassadi Cotter, the Lady Cougars (2-1) made quick work of nonconference foe Volunteer on Monday night inside the Dickie Warren Dome, recording a 25-11, 25-14, 25-18 sweep.
“We were a lot better than last week, that’s for sure,” Central coach Logan Kemp said. “We were a little shaky in the beginning, but I think we did a really good job overall as a team and in communicating.”
Vaughan, a St. Francis (N.Y.) commit, recorded three kills and seven huge blocks against the much smaller Lady Falcons. Cotter threw in 12 kills and Haley Wilson tallied 18 assists and five digs. Taylor Wilson racked up eight kills and four aces, and Madie Harr contributed seven kills.
Ann Marie Honeycutt had a streak of eight consecutive service points in the second set that stretched the Lady Cougars’ lead from 9-5 to 17-5 in a hurry.
“Elaina was big in the middle for us and she’s always a force at the net,” Kemp said. “Taylor is very consistent and Haley Wilson was our assists leader with 18.
“Getting those reps in last week definitely helped. Having to switch some lineups around with injuries didn’t. It was still uncertain in places.”
For the youthful Lady Falcons (1-2), Olivia Christian and Veda Barton each had four kills and Carlee McLain had three.
“We’re still very young,” first-year Volunteer coach Rindi Perry said. “We need to work on some more blocking coverage, reading their hitters a little bit better and communication. Our communication was lacking a little bit.”
Sydney Cloud was the Volunteer assists leader with nine.
Even though the Lady Falcons looked out of sorts to start, they had some bright spots. In the second set with Central up 20-9, Volunteer split the next 10 points. Central again jumped out to a big lead in the third but never led by more than eight points.
UP NEXT
Central hosts Elizabethton in a Three Rivers Conference matchup on Tuesday. First serve is set for 6:30 p.m.
Volunteer is at home against Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday for a Big 6 matchup set to begin at 6 p.m.