BLOUNTVILLE — In its final season before school consolidation, the Sullivan Central volleyball team is reaping the rewards of a strong, senior-laden team, one that’s carried the Lady Cougars to their first Three Rivers Conference title since 2004.
“The girls and I talked about it at the beginning of the season and that was one of the end goals,” Central coach Logan Kemp said. “Being able to achieve that regular-season title is just an affirmation of all the hard work the girls have put in and all the effort they’ve put in to bring this program back to where it was beforehand.”
Among Central’s headliners is 6-foot-1 senior middle blocker Elaina Vaughan, who has committed to play for NCAA Division I St. Francis College.
“I didn’t even know that it had been that long (between titles) until my dad told me and I looked at the paper the next morning,” Vaughan said. “We were really excited and I was flabbergasted when I saw that.”
Brooklyn Heights, New York-based St. Francis is a member of the Northeast Conference. Vaughan said the idea of being just minutes away from the Big Apple was one of the things that drew her up north.
“It’s my favorite city in the whole wide world,” she said. “I really love it there and I feel like I’ll have a lot of fun up there. Everybody is so nice and I love the coach.”
Vaughan is the focal point of the Lady Cougars’ offense this season and is hard to hit by when she is on the front row. But she’s also improved dramatically when playing on the back row and defensively — making her an overall better player and more prized recruit.
“Honestly, it’s been a ton of practice,” Vaughan said. “I played a lot more back row on travel ball this year and it really helped me this year. My travel ball coach drilled into my head that I had to get better in every single aspect of the game to play at the collegiate level.”
“That’s one of the things that most people have been surprised with,” Kemp said. “Her overall game has improved leaps and bounds from her freshman to senior year. Seeing that transition to the willingness to put herself on the line to get a ball up and be one of the more agile middle hitters to a good defensive player as well has really improved over the last few years.”
Of course, the team is more than Vaughan. The Lady Cougars are deep and skilled at every position. Taylor Wilson is a formidable outside hitter and Cassadi Cotter has stepped up big in spots this year.
The rock-solid back row of libero Emalyne Hubbard and setter Haley Wilson played a major role in Central tagging traditional powerhouse Sullivan South with its first sweep since entering the league in 2013.
“We’re able to spread the ball around and distribute some of our attempts to different areas. Because of the sheer power that Elaina has, a lot of teams key in on that and we try not to limit ourselves in our options. Being able to spread it around has really helped us a lot,” said Kemp, a 2007 graduate of Central.
“As a former student- athlete here, it’s definitely something for me that’s satisfying because it’s like coming full circle,” the coach added. “For these girls to feel that excitement and joy of being an elite program again in the conference has really hit home for me.
“Being able to share it with them and take pride in your program is one of things that I have really tried to instill in the girls over the last five years.”
Central — which has dropped just one conference match this year — is playing well at the right time, too.
“The relationship aspect of it has been big,” Kemp said. “Our girls are doing a really great job of getting along with each other on and off the court. They’re doing a really good job of picking each other up, especially during those long rallies in the game if something doesn’t go our way.”