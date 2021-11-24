WISE — Nia Vanzant scored a game-high 27 points and Virginia-Wise held off a late Mars Hill rally to claim a 77-70 South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball win Tuesday at the David J. Prior Convocation Center.
The Cavaliers (1-4, 1-2) were playing their first game at home.
“It was a good team win for us,” UVA Wise coach Jamie Cluesman said. “It’s nice to get in the win column. ... Hopefully we can build some momentum going into Saturday’s game against Tusculum, who is always top of the conference.”
Vanzant’s point total was a season high.
“It feels pretty good,” the junior guard said. “I just felt like I needed to play hard and my teammates helped me get all the points.”
Redshirt senior Meg Crawford had a big night for the Cavs in nearly every category except shooting percentage.
The Sullivan Central alum pulled down a career high-tying 15 rebounds and blocked a season-best six shots, but she hit only 1 of 8 field-goal attempts. Crawford connected on 7 of 8 free throws to finish with nine points.
“My shot was kind of struggling. I’ve been leading folks in rebounding in practice, so I knew that was something I could do if I wasn’t scoring,” Crawford said.
Caitlyn Ross had 10 points for the Cavaliers and Jaymi Golden added nine. Sophomore Peyton Sams, a former Sullivan Central star, dished out a team-best six assists.
Zanah Boyd powered Mars Hill (0-5, 0-3) with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Emily Novick added 12 points with six assists.
MARS HILL MEN ROLL
Mars Hill (2-3, 2-1) led from start to finish in an 88-66 victory over cold-shooting UVA Wise (0-5, 0-3) in the men’s game.
The Cavs shot 34.2% (26 of 76) from the floor and were only somewhat better from the foul line, shooting 47.4% (9 of 19).
Mars Hill sank 50% (30 of 60) of its shots from the floor and made 24 of 29 (82.8%) of its free-throw attempts.
Kadyn Dawkins led four Mars Hill players in double-figure scoring with 24 points. Isaiah Johnson added 12 points, Michael Houge 11 and Jackson Reid 10.
Makai Vassell had 17 points for UVA Wise. Kaeleb Carter scored 11 and Tyler Lloyd finished with 10.
Gate City alum Bradley Dean added six assists for the Cavs.